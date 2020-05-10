As the covid-19 contagion rate increases again in Germany, thousands are protesting isolation measures in the country. Politicians and experts warn against instrumentalization by conspiracy theorists. After thousands of people took part in protests against restrictive measures of isolation and social detachment to combat the covid-19 epidemic in Germany, several politicians from the Interior portfolio warned this Sunday (10) / 05) for an increase in conspiracy theories in the coronavirus crisis.

“The idea that the pandemic was deliberately created to control people and that Bill Gates or other supposedly obscure powers are behind this reaches to the center of society,” German Thuringian Interior Secretary Georg Maier told the magazine Spiegel. “Here, the protest can quickly turn into anti-Semitism.”

On Saturday, demonstrations were held in several German cities against restrictions on public life. The largest of them brought together thousands of people in Stuttgart, with minor protests in Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne.

In Cologne, the head of the police department Uwe Jacob criticized the behavior of the protesters. “A large number of protesters demanded that passersby remove their face protection and enter the stores without masks. For that, we have no understanding.” Stuttgart

Faced with the spread of conspiracy theories around the coronavirus pandemic now, Georg Maier, who chairs Germany’s Conference of Secretaries of the Interior (IMK), said he would discuss the matter at the next IMK meeting. “When people criticize, of course it’s okay,” said Maier. “What calls our attention is the attempt by extremists to take over the protests.”

“The most dangerous thing is that, with their crass theses, these people reach citizens who have their feet firmly on the Constitution,” Andreas Geisel, head of the Interior Ministry in Berlin, told Spiegel magazine. “They allow themselves to be used as a tool for the spread of conspiracy theories.”

Armin Schuster, a specialist in internal affairs for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the German Parliament, urged discussion on the content propagated by protest groups against confinement measures, such as Not without us or Resistance 2020.

“For me, dismissing these groups as crazy is a very superficial criticism,” the politician told the Rheinische Post. “We have to locate them politically through their nonsense and unmask them as saboteurs for our worldwide recognized success in protecting against infections.”

Schuster, who is also chairman of the parliamentary control body for intelligence services, asked security officials to clarify the extent to which groups of right and left infiltrate the movements and instrumentalize them for their anti-constitutional objectives.

Irene Mihalic, a specialist in the German Green Party in internal affairs, called the protests “a questionable mix of conspiracy theories and targeted misinformation”, which “has high connectivity to the right”. Mihalic reported in the Rheinische Post that his party bench will make a parliamentary request for the German government to look into the case next week.

Markus Kerber, deputy secretary at the Interior Ministry in Berlin, spoke to Spiegel magazine about a “global struggle for information” in the coronavirus crisis. He said that at the beginning of the pandemic, the Interior Ministry had noticed only an increase in misinformation and propaganda coming from abroad – currently, conspiracy theories have also spread domestically, he said. “We have to act against this, with facts, transparency and the defense of science.”

Last Monday (04), Germany began a gradual relaxation of containment measures, with the partial resumption of classes in schools and activities in some sectors of commerce, as well as the reopening of recreation areas, churches and institutions such as museums and zoos that were closed due to the covid-19 epidemic.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for disease control in the country, reported on Saturday, however, that the reproduction rate (R0 index) in Germany rose to 1.1, meaning that each infected person contaminates more than one another person. On Wednesday, the RKI had indicated an R0 index of 0.65. Since then, the reproduction rate has steadily increased.

However, the institute also said that due to statistical fluctuations, which are reinforced by the low numbers in total, it is still not possible to assess whether the trend of new infections that had been falling in recent weeks still continues in the country.

