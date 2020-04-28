A new ray of hope for the Bundesliga. A resumption in May and in camera of the 2019-2020 season of the championship is possible, according to the sports ministers of the German regional states (Länder). They consider that the continuation of the competition is “justifiable” in “empty stadiums”, according to a statement sent after their meeting on Monday. A green light from the federal government is however expected. An interview with Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled for Thursday in Berlin.

The regional presidents expect the German Football League (DFL) to put in place very “strict” hygiene and medical conditions. Last week, the organizer of the Bundesliga explained being able to resume from May 9, by regularly testing the players.

A resumption in May would make the Bundesliga the first of the major European championships to resume competition stopped since mid-March, while Germany launched its deconfinement campaign in a country where the Covid-19 caused almost 6000 death. Influential politicians, including Minister of Health Jens Spahn, supported plans to take over the DFL which are currently under consideration by the Minister of Labor.

Several clubs fear bankruptcy

Borussia Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned that “the whole Bundesliga could collapse” if the championship does not resume. In any case, “it will no longer exist in the form we know,” he assured Sky Sports News.

The big German clubs hope to complete the season by June 30 in order to benefit from the financial windfall of television estimated at 300 million euros. According to Kicker magazine, 13 of the 36 first and second division clubs are on the verge of bankruptcy due to the crisis.