Rafa Nadal continues to fuel the Government and politicians as a result of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. The Spanish tennis player continues to assure that he does not want “a new normal”, but that he should fight for everything to be the same as before the arrival of the Covid-19.

«I have very clear opinions, but unfortunately I cannot pronounce myself on whether things are being done well, very well, badly or fatally, because the reality is that what I say in the end is taken as a political issue, “explained the man from Manacorí in an interview with El País Semanal. “We are in such a sensitive moment that everything becomes politicized,” said Rafa Nadal.

“What difference does it make to me if Vox, the PP, Podemos, the PSOE, Ciudadanos or whatever!”Rafa Nadal responds to those who call him facha for wanting the best for Spain. «I do not care Casado, Abascal, Arrimadas, Iglesias or Sánchez. Get us out of this and have the fewest deaths possible and the least economic impact possible ”, explained the Balearic tennis player, who is one of the best athletes in history.

“But there is a problem in politics, and that is that those who make decisions, unfortunately, always do so thinking that there are new elections »Rafa Nadal said. “In an ideal world, it would be a good thing if, in such a situation, the decision makers were the best in every field and without any political aspiration,” he added.

«A very complicated future is coming and we will need the experience of the best to get out of this»announced the twelve-time winner of Roland Garros. «I imagine the tracks and stadiums full, which is how I like to see them. You have to be patient and find the medicine, but I do not believe in looking for a new normality, “confessed Rafa Nadal.

«The new normality will be the one that we accept. I like to see people, hug each other, share … and we have to look for this again, “said Nadal. “We cannot settle for just eternally complying with distance measures,” replied the Manacori, who also appreciated the situation tennis was going through after the coronavirus appeared.

“I am part of the Players Council and I think we have a responsibility to try to help the sport prevail in the best possible way,” he replied. “Different measures have been taken and one of them is to create a fund for the hundred best players in the world to contribute a quantity of money to be able to help the rest of the players, who are having a hard time and experiencing difficult situations, and many ATP workers, “said Rafa Nadal.

“This is a fund to help the world of tennis in general, not just players”he continued. “In difficult times you are forced to think about the one who is worse than you,” Rafa Nadal concluded in the interview.