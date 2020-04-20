Members of Congress, STF, governors and OAB criticize the president’s participation. “In Brazil, we have to fight against the corona and the virus of authoritarianism”, says Maia. Military summit tries to minimize what happened. President Jair Bolsonaro was the target of harsh criticism after speaking during an act in Brasilia for military intervention. Politicians and organizations vehemently opposed any chance of military intervention and criticized the president’s presence at the demonstration. The military leadership, in turn, would be trying to minimize the presence of the president at the demonstration and discarding a risk to democracy.

On top of a pickup truck, Bolsonaro spoke to protesters asking for military intervention

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The act, carried out this Sunday (19/04) in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, gathered dozens of government defenders who gathered to hear the president, contrary to the guidelines of social distancing from the World Health Organization (WHO) on account of covid-19.

Before Bolsonaro’s speech, protesters chanted shouts like “AI-5”, “Closes Congress” and “Closes the STF”. Many of the protesters carried banners with the phrase “military intervention already with Bolsonaro”, contrary to the Brazilian Constitution.

One of the most targeted by the protesters, the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said it was an “unforgivable cruelty” to preach a democratic break amid the deaths due to the covid-19 pandemic, the respiratory disease caused by the new disease coronavirus.

“The whole world is united against the coronavirus. In Brazil, we have to fight against the corona and the virus of authoritarianism. It is more work, but we will win. In the name of the Chamber of Deputies, I repudiate any and all acts that defend the dictatorship, paying attention against the Constitution, “Maia wrote on his Twitter account.

“There are a total of 2,462 deaths recorded in Brazil. Preaching a democratic break in the face of these deaths is an unforgivable cruelty to the victims’ families and contempt for the sick and unemployed,” continued Maia. “We have no time to lose with coup rhetoric.”

In addition to the indisposition with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Bolsonaro has been involved in friction with governors and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“Strange times! There are no spaces for regression. The airs are democratic and will continue. Totalitarian vision deserves the greatest excommunication. Inopportune nostalgic. The institutions are working,” said Marco Aurélio Mello, minister of the STF.

“It is frightening to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime, after 30 years of democracy. Defending the Constitution and democratic institutions is part of my role and my duty,” said Luís Roberto Barroso, minister of the Supreme Court. “Only those who have lost faith in the future and dreams of a past that never existed can desire military intervention.”

“It is unfortunate that the President of the Republic supports an anti-democratic act, which affronts democracy and extols AI-5. I also repudiate the attacks on the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court. Brazil needs to overcome the pandemic and must preserve its democracy,” he said. the governor of São Paulo, João Dória (PSDB).

“Instead of the president inciting the population against the governors and commanding a large network of fake news to try to assassinate our reputations, he should take care of the health of the Brazilians. We continue on the mission to confront the covid-19”, wrote the governor of Rio de Janeiro. January, Wilson Witzel (PSC).

“Democracy is not what President Bolsonaro practices: sending the Brazilian people to the streets, at the risk of becoming infected, of making our Brazil a sick country, in the midst of a serious global health crisis”, followed Witzel. “Democracy is taking responsibility for what is said. Democracy is respecting Congress, the institutions and having a posture consistent with the position you occupy.”

Joice Hasselmann, deputy and leader of the PSL, former Bolsonaro party, in the Chamber, also repudiated the president’s attitude. “Then he says that Congress causes chaos. @Jairbolsonaro doesn’t respect democracy, institutions and freedoms. Are you in favor of democracy or AI-5?”, He wrote on Twitter.

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso called Bolsonaro’s participation in the act “lamentable”. “It is time for unity around the Constitution against any threat to democracy. An ideal that should unite civilians and the military; rich and poor. Together for freedom and for Brazil,” he said.

“The fate of Brazilian democracy is on”

The president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Felipe Santa Cruz, affirmed that “the fate of Brazilian democracy has been launched” and that it is “time for [sic] Democrats come together, overcoming difficulties and disagreements, in the name of the greater good called freedom “.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has received criticism for allegedly inciting anti-democratic movements. In February, he had been criticized by political leaders from various currents for sharing videos with his allies that called for demonstrations in favor of his government and against the National Congress.

After Sunday’s act, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) in Brazil issued a statement in which it classified Bolsonaro’s participation in the demonstration as “irresponsible and dangerous” and a “flagrant disregard for the recommendations of his own Ministry of Health. and the World Health Organization “.

“In addition, by participating in an act with ostensible support for the dictatorship, Bolsonaro celebrates a regime that caused unspeakable suffering to tens of thousands of Brazilians, and resulted in 4,841 elected representatives removed from office, approximately 20,000 tortured people and at least 434 people killed. or missing, “wrote the organization.

Amnesty International also called the president’s presence “serious” at the demonstration. “Amnesty International repudiates any public demonstration that has the objective of asking for the return of the military regime, asking for the return of the AI-5, asking for the return of a political regime that brought so much suffering to Brazil, brought torture, brought disappearances.”

Military wing: Bolsonaro wanted to please the ideological wing

Amid so much criticism, the military leadership itself sought to minimize Bolsonaro’s presence at the demonstration – the argument being that Bolsonaro wanted to please his base of supporters linked to the ideological wing.

According to reporter Andréia Sadi, from Grupo Globo, the ministers of the military wing guarantee that there is no concrete threat to democracy. A general in the government reportedly told Sadi that Bolsonaro “gives vent” to anti-democratic supporters “in the rhetoric.” According to the military, the president would not have “power alone” for democratic rupture, something that is out of the question for the armed forces.

Bolsonaro’s participation in an act calling for military intervention was also reported by the international press. In Germany, under the headline “Government supporters in Brazil call for military intervention”, the portal Der Spiegel said that Bolsonaro’s negligent attitude has caused repudiation even among the numerous soldiers represented in the cabinet.

The newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung cited that former military man Bolsonaro has repeatedly called the new coronavirus a “mild flu” and has manifested himself in opposition to public life restrictions.

PV / ots

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

