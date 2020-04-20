Personalities from the entertainment world and also from politics used their accounts on social networks to fire Horacio Fontova, who died this Monday, April 20, at the age of 73. The Argentine singer, musician, composer, actor, cartoonist and writer was interned in Finochietto Sanatorium, where he was fighting an illness.

“Horacio” el Negro “Fontova, a musician and actor with a long career, died with a strong commitment to social, cultural and human rights causes. He was 73 years old. In his wide and versatile acting facet, he worked in television, cinema, theater and radio ”, they wrote from the official account of the Argentine Association of Actors.

On television, the artist made a generation laugh accompanied by Jorge Guinzburg. And among the first to express their pain at the news was Malena Guinzburg, the humorist’s daughter. “My childhood has just died a little. Beautiful memories, Negrito ”, wrote who is also an actress, and accompanied the message along with photos of the Fontova – Ginzburg duo.

Alberto Fernández published on his Twitter account: “Today the beloved‘ Negro ’Fontova is gone. I still remember his drawings calling for recitals or illustrating the cover of The Imaginary Express. I enjoyed his music and his humor. I was able to express to him in life how much I admired his art. My condolences to your friends and family. We are going to miss it”.

The vice president Cristina Kirchner He also fired him on social networks. “Forever dear Negro Fontova,” she wrote next to a heart and a photo next to him.

Osvaldo Chub Santoro He also expressed his anguish, and the journalist Jorge Rial He retweeted the message that the actor wrote in his official Twitter account: “Sad day if there are any. The beloved Horacio Negro Fontova passed away. An intimate companion who we will miss for a long time. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

The national deputy of the Front of All Gabriela Cerrutti He shared a video of a memory with Horacio Fontova and Liliana Vitale in Los Chisperos. “Black dear of my heart, you will always be like this, reciting poetry, singing, making our lives a little better. Have a good trip, Fontova! ”, wrote the political reference.

Chino Novarro, lawyer and secretary of Parliamentary, Institutional and Civil Society Relations of the Chief of Cabinet, wrote: “Dear Horacio Negro Fontova died. An intimate companion that I had the honor of meeting. I admired him artistically. Brave in their political positions. We are going to miss it. My condolences to his family and friends. “

Journalist Walter Safarian: “QEPD Horacio Fontova. I met you in 1989 in the corridors of Channel 13 when one day you went to the program “With You” and you had fun and you had fun with the Fontova Presidente. Over time I interviewed you many times. Always predisposed and supportive ”.

“A great man died … Horacio el Negro Fontova went on tour. Thanks for so many laughs, what a talented and magical man. QEPD ”, lamented the actress Laura Bruni.