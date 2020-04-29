Waiting for a date to be resumed after the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Brazilian football currently depends much more on conversations behind the scenes to resolve this pending issue than on decisions on sports waiting. In addition to President Jair Bolsonaro himself being an enthusiast for the return of the sports calendar, several leaders have been articulating to obtain within the respective states the authorization for the teams to return to training as soon as possible.

An episode revealed on Wednesday by the website GaúchaZN shows how important the resumption of football is for the federal government. Bolsonaro called Grêmio coach Renato Gaúcho last weekend to ask for his opinion on the teams’ return to training in the coming days. The coach was against the idea and justified that even with the adoption of safety protocols, the most prudent thing now is to wait.

The question of the players’ return to training comes to a turning point as this Thursday ends the collective vacation period of the clubs. The rest period was defined between all teams in March to reduce the financial impact of the stoppage. But despite this, the tendency is for most major teams not to return until there is a clearer release from the Ministry of Health.

However, the state found that in some regions of Brazil there is great pressure for the teams to end the vacation. There is also great economic concern about the impact of the pandemic on football. Some infectious disease doctors interviewed by the report revealed that they have been approached by officials from state federations and club presidents to sign protocols to release training. The reports refer to States in the South, Midwest and Northeast regions of the country.

In one of these episodes, a club had produced, together with the local federation, a return to training guide and asked only the infectious disease specialist to read and sign the document. Faced with the refusal, there was even a discussion in which the leaders stated that the doctor just did not want to release because he was a supporter of the rival team.

Who tried to anticipate this movement was Santa Catarina. The local football federation produced a guide with medical protocol back to training done initially by a doctor specializing in orthopedics and later endorsed by an infectious disease specialist. The text was handed over to Governor Carlos Moisés (PSL) in the hope of receiving an authorization to return to training. However, the answer was negative and the local teams are now rethinking what they can do.

CBF has organized a series of videoconferences with clubs and federations. In these meetings, the organization suggests that training should be resumed in May, but the date remains open. The most optimistic scenario is that some state championships may return in the second fortnight of next month, but for that you need authorization from local public health agencies.

“We have to be responsible to discuss and analyze the return of activities, but it is important to stress that football is an important psychological tool for people who are at home,” he said. state the president of the Pernambuco Football Federation, Evandro Carvalho.

Sought by the report, the National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (Fenapaf) said that at the moment it will not decide on the best date for the return and stated that it will comply with what is determined exclusively by the Ministry of Health.

For the doctor of the São Paulo Athletes Union (Sapesp), Renato Anghinah, it is still premature to speak of return. “The time is not to discuss dates, but to discuss plans. There is still no medical basis to return to training or any change in the organs of São Paulo that points to a change in the scenario”, he commented.

