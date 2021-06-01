Political turmoil hits El Salvador’s favorite bonds

(Bloomberg) – Investors who trusted an unconventional president have come to the fore. One of the best performing loans of the pandemic era is hit by political turmoil.

El Salvador’s bonds plummeted last month after President Nayib Bukele’s party used the supermajority it won in February’s congressional elections to fire five chief judges and the attorney general. The event was condemned for what critics perceived as a blatant takeover. Wall Street reacted quickly; Oppenheimer & Co., Amherst Pierpont Securities and Allianz SE are among other firms that sold the bonds or told clients to reduce their holdings.

The outrage at the White House threatens a crucial relationship in the United States’ efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration from Central America, and the tension could undermine Bukele’s efforts to root out crime and corruption. For bond investors, there is also concern that the US is urging the International Monetary Fund to closely review a much-needed loan for El Salvador, which could disrupt the government’s finances.

“What happened after the election was a turning point,” said Fernando Losada, a strategist at Oppenheimer who lowered his recommendation on bonds to underweight. “The situation that we are seeing at the moment is very unusual, quite unique. A country that is in a delicate financial situation where the Government is taking political measures that have been almost uniformly rejected ”.

El Salvador’s foreign bonds lost 3.05% last month, the worst performance in emerging markets after Papua New Guinea and Belarus. It’s a sea change from the previous 12 months, when bonds returned nearly 43% on speculation that the decline at the start of the pandemic had been exaggerated. The country’s performance has been consistent, with a return of 300% since the end of 2002, in line with emerging market averages, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

At 39, Bukele is the youngest president in Latin America and also the most popular, according to public opinion polls that reveal an approval rating of more than 80%. He has a large following on social media and charted an unconventional route to politics, working at his father’s marketing agency before taking office as mayor of San Salvador and a suburb. He ran for president in 2018 promising to curb corruption and gang-driven crime, and became the first president in nearly 30 years to win without the support of a major party.

Fitch Ratings estimates that the deficit nearly doubled last year to 8.8% of gross domestic product as tax revenues fell and spending increased during the pandemic. The debt burden will reach 93% of GDP this year, above the 68% average for peers with similar ratings, according to Fitch. With a credit rating of B-, six levels below investment grade, El Salvador is on par with Pakistan and Ghana.

An IMF loan would provide relief to the country’s finances and would also open the door to international markets by strengthening investor confidence.

While there are no large bond payments due over the next 18 months that threaten to trigger a short-term default, the chances of a possible restructuring increase the longer it takes to secure a deal with the IMF, according to Alejandro Arreaza, economist from Barclays Plc.

Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said in an interview last week that “the hard part, let’s say, of the agreement is quite square” and a pact could be announced in the coming days. He indicated that the country is seeking a line of US $ 1.3 billion and that the government would use between US $ 300 and US $ 400 million of that money to close the 2021 budget gap.

Still, the US could thwart the deal. Vice President Kamala Harris said the US must respond to the removal of judges, and some senators have expressed concern about the fate of national democracy. The US has the largest share of voting power on the IMF’s board, which must approve the lender’s programs before disbursing funds.

‘Misunderstood, not crazy’

Even when he has been accused of appeasing freedom of expression, violating human rights and using the Army to pressure legislators, Bukele does not have the same anti-business policy stances as some of the region’s leftist leaders such as Nicolás Maduro, from Venezuela, or Alberto Fernández, from Argentina.

“Bukele is a bit misunderstood, not crazy,” said Carlos de Sousa, an investor at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich, which oversees $ 4.1 billion in emerging market debt. “I don’t like authoritarianism, but just because he’s a populist doesn’t mean it’s bad for the economy.”

Discussions for a program are ongoing, including policies to strengthen economic governance, Alina Carare, the IMF’s mission director for El Salvador, wrote in an email. A spokesperson for the fund said last month that the bank will continue to discuss policies related to economic governance, fiscal transparency and an anti-corruption framework with the country’s authorities.

“The way forward is up to El Salvador,” said Giulia Pellegrini, fund manager at Allianz Global Investors in London, which manages about $ 5 billion of emerging market debt. “What has been seen to be discounted is potentially more erratic policymaking by Bukele.”

