Whoever misses football this weekend can exchange the Paulista Championship or the main European leagues for the rounds of four countries that continue with the calendar in progress even during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In Belarus, Burundi, Nicaragua and Tajikistan football remains active and the state went after explaining the reasons that can help explain such a decision.

The report spoke to journalists, political analysts and knowledgeable players in these local leagues to understand how the championships remain intact while the rest of the world struggles with the effects of the pandemic. A common detail brings these four nations together: they all consider that the new coronavirus is not such a threat as to force the timetable to be interrupted.

Belarus

From the former constitution of the Soviet Union, two countries are among those that keep the league going. In Belarus, the games even have a public presence. The country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, even said weeks ago that the disease should be combated with vodka, sauna and work with the tractor. Despite this, almost 5,000 cases of the disease have already been registered at the site and some examples of dissatisfaction.

Fans of some teams refused to go to the games to avoid contamination. Instead, they put pictures, mannequins and football shirts on stadium seats. Whoever plays there has the same opinion. “In my opinion, I would have to stop football, yes. Here the calendar would have to postpone, stop games and training,” said Brazilian striker Gabriel Ramos, of Torpedo Zhodino.

Brazilian midfielder Renan Bressan, currently in Paraná, lived for five years in the country and defended the local team. Now at a distance, he follows with surprise the maintenance of the local championship and mentions in the news that the average attendance dropped by half even in the matches of BATE Borisov, the most important and victorious club.

Bressan says some features of the country help explain the decision to continue with the league. “It is a much smaller country, where not so many people enter. It is much easier to control,” he said. “They have a culture of the Soviet Union style, much more closed. But there is nothing like that of dictatorship. People have freedom. Except that there is more rigor and control in things, with more rules,” he added.

Tajikistan

In Tajikistan, Asia, there was even a title celebration during the pandemic. Another remaining nation from the former Soviet Union had a Super Cup dispute with closed gates earlier this month to prevent the pandemic from spreading. Local power, the Istiklol took the title. The club’s illustrious supporter is Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the country since independence in 1992.

O state he met two Brazilians who had worn Istiklol colors in previous years. The country has so far not registered cases of the new coronavirus, although for former defender Glauber this may not be the truth. “The TV channels are all from the government. So, they only pass on their vision to the population. My colleagues who are still there are afraid to play, but try to take life to normal. It is a very closed country, with few foreigners, and the population is used to obeying the president too much, “said Glauber, who lived in the country from 2013 to 2015.

The relationship between football and power in the country is very close. Glauber says that the Istiklol squad once played a fraternization game at the president’s country house, with the presence of high-ranking politicians and advisers. As a defender, the Brazilian jokes that he let Rahmon score a goal in the game. “After the game, the president gave a prize to all of us. He took out of his pocket about 3 thousand dollars, I think, and gave it to each one of the club,” he said.

His colleague in part of that period, the former striker Jocimar Nascimento, known as Lambiru, recalls that the main leaders of the team were relatives and friends of the president. “If we were training and the president or someone important appeared, everyone would bow their heads. His son was called a prince. They have a lot of influence over the country’s football,” he explained.

‘Consent delay’

The professor of International Relations at the Higher School of Advertising and Marketing (ESPM), Fausto Godoy, knows the region where Belarus and Tajikistan are located. When he was Brazil’s ambassador to Kazakhstan, he had contact with these two nations and analyzes that the decision to continue with football in progress while the world is paralyzed is mainly due to the youth of these two countries. Both have less than 30 years of independence.

“These former republics of the Soviet Union were left out of the corner at the time of the regime. They were agricultural sites and are now looking for a vocation as a new country,” he explained. For Godoy, both Belarus and Tajikistan are left out of the rest of international decisions because they have too centralized government. “They are still very tribal societies in these places. These leaders bring security to the population and keep the country in a permitted delay, we can say,” he said.

.