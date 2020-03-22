Political Scientists Vs

By Ernesto Núñez Albarrán

On Friday March 20, around 6:00 p.m., someone in the federal government decided spread the draft of an agreement announcing the suspension of “non-essential” work in the Federal Public Administration, as a measure to face “in an effective and timely manner” the emergency situation in the country.

The alleged agreement was presented as the result of the deliberations of the Health Council, which a day earlier had held its first extraordinary session amid the Covid-19 pandemic declared by the World Health Organization since March 11.

In the agreement the holders of all the dependencies were instructed identify the areas that would continue working for being indispensable to face the emergency situation, “in order to guarantee sufficiency, opportunity, and continuity in the provision of services”. And entities and municipalities throughout the country were urged to take similar measures in the period from March 23 to April 19.

The document, letterhead with the logos of the Government of Mexico, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Function, was published at 5:56 p.m. on the official website of the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement, and was accompanied by a sheet of signatures with blank lines for the secretary Jorge Alcocer and secretary Irma Eréndira Sandoval.

In a federal public administration with 291 dependencies and 1.4 million public servants, the suspension of non-priority work appeared as an extraordinary measure in the presence of a “serious illness” and a “serious situation that puts the health of the general population at risk” due to the easy spread of the coronavirus.

It seemed, however, a contrasting measure with the speech of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had asked that same morning serenity, calm and trust that he himself will be the one who reports when it is necessary to take extraordinary measures

While the president was touring Oaxaca on a works supervision tour, his

government announced partial closure of operations.

Therefore, it was not surprising that at 10 pm on Friday, the Ministry of Public Function issued the statement 033/2020, denying “categorically” the document distributed.

At 23:24 PM, Sandoval tweeted: “Public Function has NOT ordered the suspension of work in the Federal Public Administration. The @GobiernoMX will continue working and guaranteeing all services to citizens. “

But, at that time, the false agreement ran like wildfire on social networks, and had been considered valid in various media and public institutions, which began to prepare the measures they would take starting Monday, March 23, in attachment to the federal government agreement.

Unofficially, some officials explained that the document was preliminary, not a definitive version, and that “someone” had decided to filter it for broadcast.

Officially, Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell – who has assumed the role of spokesperson in the contingency – improvised an unusual explanation 24 hours later, after 10 pm on Saturday 21: “an unauthorized draft was leaked; the incomplete document was presented as an immediate application provision. It is a material with the objective that the Federal Public Administration put into practice protocols to continue operating ”.

How many messages and calls must have occurred between first level officials to confirm, clarify and finally deny the leaked agreement? Only they know.

The truth is that it is not a minor matter that, in a worldwide emergency situation, the mexico government fall into these contradictions and thus display the existing differences in the cabinet.

The anecdote of the false agreement could be indicative of a serious dispute between scientists and politicians within the López Obrador team; or at least reveals differences between the technical criteria of the Ministry of Health and the political calculations of the Presidency and the Civil Service.

Filtering and then ignoring an official document that includes the clear warning from the Health Council that “the increase in cases forces Mexico to maximize the processes to contain and delay its spread” is a very serious matter.

The National Day of Healthy Distance, orchestrated since last week to avoid physical contact between the population – including the appearance of a nice cartoon called Susana – should not mean the isolation of anyone, much less that of the authorities from each other.

In full 2020, no need to touch, not even meet in the same room, so that cabinet members are connected, communicated and coordinated.

There should be no healthy distance between secretaries with scientific criteria and officials with political priorities, but cclose collaboration and joint design of emerging public policies.

Until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, the Ministry of Health reported 251 confirmed cases, 697 suspects, thousand 463 negative cases and two deaths.

The cases stopped doubling overnight, but scientists warn that the worst phase of the disease is still expected.

In such a contingency, technicians should take the lead, and guide the strategic decisions of the entire government, including – of course – the agenda and conduct of the president and all officials who serve as spokespersons in the emergency.

An undersecretary of Health with a technical profile, objective and attached to the cold script of hard and concrete data, will be much more useful than a loquacious official, popular on social networks and willing to accommodate any scientific consideration to the tone set by the president since the conferences morning.

It will require a doctor, not from a spokesman who acts with political calculation.

* The opinion expressed here is the responsibility of the person signing and does not necessarily represent the editorial position of Aristegui Noticias.


