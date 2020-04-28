The renunciation of any amount of annual public financing does not exempt political parties from the fulfillment of their oversight obligations.

Political parties that renounce 2020 public financing to allocate it to the attention of the Covid-19 health emergency, must explicitly indicate whether the waiver of the prerogative should be calculated by the electoral authority, before or after applying the corresponding deductions for remnants and penalties.

In case they do not explicitly indicate whether the amount of resignation should be applied sooner or later, the Executive Directorate of Prerogatives and Political Parties (DEPPP) will deduct in the first instance, the remnants and sanctions, and only later will it be able to apply the amount of waiver.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) published, this April 28, in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the criteria to which the political parties that they request to renounce their financing to dedicate it to the attention of the coronavirus epidemic.

In accordance with the published criteria, it will be up to DEPPP to carry out the withholding public funding and it will notify the Executive Administration Directorate so that the resources can be delivered to the Federal Treasury.

The political parties They must clearly indicate the total amount or percentage that they resign, with respect to the ordinary federal public financing corresponding to the 2020 financial year.

The monthly amount of resignation may vary because the total monthly amount to be deducted for remaining public financing, fines and penalties, such that it is not possible to apply it in its entirety.

Also, the monthly waiver amount it can only be deducted in its entirety, provided that the redistribution carried out by the General Council of the INE in the case of the registration of new political parties, makes this possible.

The INE He clarified that the renunciation of any amount of annual public financing does not exempt political parties from the fulfillment of their obligations in matters of control, among which is, to guarantee that public financing prevails over private financing.

“Once the resource to the TESORERY of the FederationThe destination of the resources is the exclusive power of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, since they must be administered and applied in accordance with the budget regulations, without the INE having the legal authority to carry out the supervision of the resources. already transferred ”, notes the document published in the DOF.

The INE General Council last week approved that Morena be able to give up 50 percent of her 2020 public funding to spend on the health emergency stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foregoing, after a request made by the current national leader of that party, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar.