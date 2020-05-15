15 minutes. The COVID-19 pandemic ended mass bathing in the midst of the electoral campaign in the United States. Forced to a change in strategy in which social networks and memes are the main weapons and where recommendation algorithms will play a vital role.

Campaigning is one of the most social activities that can be experienced in the US.

For months, hundreds or thousands of people across the country gather to listen to the presidential candidate or his representatives at events that have nothing to envy of a pop concert.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, an army of supporters goes house-to-house in strategic neighborhoods encouraging the undecided to vote.

This year such practices are unthinkable for the remainder until November 3, when Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will face each other at the polls.

The Democrat was the first to test the difficulties of campaigning from the living room: uncomfortable silences, interrupted connections, non-existent catharsis and the now familiar “Do you hear me?” to those who work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual rallies

Last week Biden held a “virtual rally” for its militants in Tampa, which featured a DJ who animated the event from his room, while music without an audience gave way to guests who for endless seconds looked at the camera without saying anything or faded to black in the middle of the speech.

Meanwhile, there are other politicians who seem to move like a fish in the water in the new normal, as is the case of the Democratic congresswoman from New York Alejandra Ocasio-Cortez, who visits her voters in “Animal Crossing”, a Nintendo video game that simulates a virtual town and that has increased its popularity during confinement.

In front of them is Trump, whose campaign dominates the art of the ‘meme’ for his benefit and who has a team dedicated to generating this type of viral content on social networks.

This Monday Donald Trump’s Instagram account distributed a ‘meme’ in which the phrase “I hope you had fun investigating me” were printed on your face. Now it’s my turn, ”referring to his attempts to raise the“ Obamagate ”to the news, a supposed scandal of which he has not given evidence that would affect the previous administration.

That content reached in just a few days more than 1.7 million “likes”, while Biden, who posted in his account on the same network an elaborate “sketch” with the humorist Keegan-Michael Key who barely exceeded 50,000 “I like”.

Social networks, key

It might seem banal, but in a campaign that is going to be disputed especially in the online arena, it will be those who know how to use the language of social networks such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or Tiktok who will have the best chance of mobilizing the electorate.

“Although it looks like this is going to be an unprecedented campaign that no one was prepared for, the truth is that the campaigns have been running for six elections lubricating that machinery. They just need to do more than planned,” Jennifer Stromer, a professor, explained in a recent column. of communication of the University of Syracuse.

The algorithms that recommend and order the information of the main social networks will be, probably more than in any other campaign, what reinforce or deflate the messages of the candidates best adapted to the digital world and that can end up translating into greater participation and votes.

“For me, Donald Trump is the equivalent of the meme of someone with a lot of hate, while we are the equivalent of the video in which a soldier returns to give a surprise and receives a hug (from his relatives),” he recently assured CNN. Rob Flaherty, Joe Biden’s director of digital content.