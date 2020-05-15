The political defendant Wilmer Mendoza Espinoza, 29, fell unconscious this afternoon in a courtroom in Managua, where they were conducting a preliminary hearing for alleged drug trafficking. His lawyer Evert Acevedo, from the Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH), said that the prisoner began to salivate, urinated and then fell to the floor. He was taken out of the room in a wheelchair, but where he was taken is unknown.

The fact alarmed those present, due to reports of sudden deaths that have occurred in the country, after a blackout. In addition, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is currently in the curve of contagion increase in Nicaragua. CPDH and his relatives hope that this Friday the police authorities will tell them what is the state of health of the accused.

Kidnapped, amnestied, besieged, and imprisoned again

Mendoza Espinoza is released politically and amnestied in 2019, but this Monday, May 11, he was again captured at about 3:40 in the afternoon in Linda Vista on public roads, while he was inside a car, in which and allegedly They found two weed sticks that would have tested positive for marijuana.

This Thursday, the substitute judge Carlos Cano López, of the Sixth Criminal District Court of Managua, held the preliminary hearing where he admitted the accusation presented by the Prosecutor’s Office. “He is released from prison. With the same story, a political prisoner for protesting, then convicted, amnestied, besieged and now recaptured for the typical crime of drug trafficking, “said attorney María Oviedo of the CPDH.

