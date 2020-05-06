Acting quickly is a crucial factor in preventing deaths in the covid-19 pandemic.

Drastic interventions (such as the imposition of strict isolation) up to 25 days after the first confirmed death is capable of preventing up to 80% of new coronavirus deaths in a country, according to a study

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

The statement may seem obvious, but, judging by the different paces of the different guidelines adopted by countries impacted by the new coronavirus, it is not.

The speed of action by the authorities is fundamental in combating the new coronavirus.

That was what academics from three Brazilian federal universities found (UFPR, in Paraná; UFS, in Sergipe; and UFPE, in Pernambuco).

Drastic interventions (such as imposing strict isolation) up to 25 days after the first confirmed death were able to prevent up to 80% of new deaths in a country. If the decision takes 35 days, efficiency drops to 50%.

With mild interventions (such as isolating only suspected cases) for up to 35 days, the probability of preventing new deaths is only 10%. In other words, the longer a government takes to act, the greater the number of deaths.

Led by physicist Giovani Vasconcelos, from the Physics Department of the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), the studies were pre-published in the technical note Combat against Coronavirus, on the medRvix website and in the Scielo electronic library.

Based on the analysis of statistical data, the authors drew up a mathematical model to measure the impact of omission (lack of interventions and public policies) on the death scale. “Governments must act soon, because the ‘window’ of opportunity to contain the spread of the virus is very narrow. You cannot wait,” says Vasconcelos.

One of the publications focused on Germany’s “off the curve” case, which recorded a much lower mortality rate than European neighbors like Italy and France.

In addition to Vasconcelos, the studies are signed by Gerson Duarte-Filho and Francisco Almeida (UFS), Antônio Macêdo and Raydonal Ospina (UFPE), Inês Souza (3Hippos Consultoria de Dados) and, in the German case, Christian Holm, from the University of Stuttgart .

At the request of BBC News Brasil, the authors applied the mathematical model to analyze cases in Asia, Europe and the Americas – among them, China (first epicenter of covid-19), South Korea, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Sweden , Switzerland, Brazil and the United States (current epicenter).

Fatality curves

Inspired by a mathematical model known as “Richards formula” (equation developed by the British scientist FJ Richards in 1959), the proposal to analyze the covid-19 fatality curves considers two main variables: first, the exponential growth rate that is identified at the beginning of the outbreak (the accelerated escalation of deaths over time); second, the tendency to control the virus, which indicates the deceleration of contagion, towards stabilization and the absence of new deaths (the “plateau”).

Graph shows increase in coronavirus cases in different situations

Photo: BBC News Brasil

The authors chose to analyze numbers of deaths monitored by Johns Hopkins because they found them to be more reliable – not the number of confirmed cases, as there are many asymptomatic cases and policies for testing vary widely from country to country (some only order tests for severe cases, for example).

According to data from May 4 from Johns Hopkins University, the ten countries with the most deaths are the United States (68.2 thousand), Italy (28.8 thousand), United Kingdom (28.4 thousand), Spain (25.2 thousand) ), France (24,800), Belgium (7,800), Brazil (7,000), Germany (6,800), Iran (6,200) and Holland (5,000). Scientists have been watching how the death toll is different before and after interventions by governments.

“What the data shows is that inertia, the strategy of ‘doing nothing’ or doing the minimum and waiting for the virus to pass, has a very high human cost,” says Vasconcelos.

Graph shows success of interventions without drugs

Photo: BBC News Brasil

“Non-pharmacological interventions contribute to controlling the escalation of deaths, but we found that one factor is fundamental: time. That is, effectiveness depends on when the actions were taken. Countries that took a long time to intervene are now needing to chase the damage. . Countries that took drastic measures early on are doing better. “

Non-pharmacological interventions are the possible guidelines without a vaccine and without a scientifically proven drug for the treatment of covid-19.

They include massive testing, mitigation measures (milder, designed to flatten the contagion curve, such as social isolation, temporary closure of schools and trade centers, “contact tracing”, the process of identifying who may have had contact with individuals infected as South Korea did, and the “cluster approach”, which tries to track outbreaks of infection as was done in Japan) and suppression measures (more stringent, designed to drastically curb contagion, such as “lockdown”, mandatory confinement and stoppage of activities).

The delay in actions can be due either to a lack of accurate information about the new coronavirus or to political impasses in decision-making and choice of strategies to contain the pandemic.

Asia

The epidemic is still evolving, but the authors can already see trends.

In China, the first epicenter of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the long quarantine of more than 70 days made it possible to control the escalation of deaths. As of April, the city of Wuhan began to relax its rules after registering days without new infections and deaths.

South Korea, which has become a world model for carrying out thousands of tests a day, is already closer to the “plateau”, which is the stabilization and control of the number of deaths.

Graph shows evolution of deaths by covid-19 in Asia

Photo: BBC News Brasil

India, which stood out for its low mortality rate, also bet on testing policy and isolation. Faced with the spread of the virus in Asia, some countries decided not to take risks and took drastic measures early on.

“For example, on March 24, India, a country with 1.3 billion inhabitants, imposed a mandatory quarantine for three weeks, although at the time there were less than 500 confirmed cases and only 9 deaths from covid-19,” he says the study.

Japan, on the other hand, is one of the countries criticized for the lack of tests and the delay in taking tougher measures to fight the virus. “The Japanese strategy worked at the beginning, but now the mortality rate is growing considerably. The graph signals an exponential growth trend”, interprets Vasconcelos. “Perhaps because of the experience of previous epidemics, Asian countries acted quickly, except Japan.”

According to the panel of experts from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, more than 400,000 people could die if more drastic measures are not taken in the country.

On April 15, Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor at the University of Hokkaido and a member of the panel, exposed studies indicating that inertia will make the number of critically ill patients peak about 60 days after the spread of infections begins.

Europe

Among the European countries analyzed, the curves for Spain, Italy and France follow a similar trend. The “off the curve” points are Germany, Switzerland and Sweden.

According to the study, countries that have delayed the implementation of massive tests (Italy, for example) or have not been able to fully implement them (France and the United Kingdom, among others) have higher mortality rates than Germany, which has adopted a testing policy massive very early. In the same vein, countries that followed the German model have also stood out positively, such as Portugal.

“In line with what was happening in South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Germany acted quickly, allowed the country to take more specific and effective measures”, analyzes Vasconcelos.

Graph shows evolution of deaths by covid-19 in Europe

Photo: BBC News Brasil

According to the author, Switzerland and Sweden exemplify opposite trends. “Switzerland took a long time to implement a massive testing policy, but then it changed the route: after the death toll, it started to invest heavily in tests, which made the curve change. Sweden, on the other hand, did not isolate and preferred betting on such ‘herd immunity’. The strategy is not working, as the mortality rate is high, especially when compared to Nordic neighbors, such as Norway and Denmark. “

In the UK, the strategy has changed dramatically thanks to the mathematical study by Neil Fergurson, from Imperial College London, who highlighted that more than 250,000 people could die if different actions were not taken: before, the British government focused on mitigation and bet on the idea of ​​”herd immunization”; then it started to prioritize suppression policies, as was done in China.

Americas

The current epicenter of the pandemic, the United States also stands out for its delay in taking action and the data indicates an exponential growth in the number of deaths.

Graph shows evolution of deaths by covid-19 in America

Photo: BBC News Brasil

However, ponders the physicist, it is possible to notice differences within the country itself when comparing states like California and New York.

Both had a similar number of confirmed cases at first, but death rates changed sharply: the Californian government immediately imposed strict measures of social distance on March 16; the New York government took action four days later, on March 20. Today (May 5), California accounts for 2,172 deaths; New York, 18,909. “This shows that the ‘window’ of time to act is very narrow. Delaying days can bring efficiency down dramatically,” he says.

Latin American countries like Mexico and Peru also have high death rates (respectively 2,154 and 1,286, according to data from May 3), while Argentina (246 deaths) and Costa Rica (6 deaths) have been more successful in controlling the virus .

Brazil, in turn, is skating. The fatality curve is upward, but indicates subexponential growth, that is, slower.

“This is the good news: deaths are evolving at a mathematically slower pace compared to the United States, which means that mitigation measures, such as isolation, are working. The bad news is that there is no downward trend, the curve still points up. ”

Act now

Although preliminary, the studies developed by Brazilian researchers bring conclusions that meet other epidemiological models, evaluates economist and data scientist Thomas V. Conti, professor at Insper, comparing, for example, Brazil and Vietnam.

“Rapid action would be essential to try to tame the contagion by the coronavirus before the problem becomes too big for the country’s technical and human capabilities to handle,” he says.

“Despite being a poorer country than Brazil, Vietnam acted preventively, correctly informed the population, made available tests and tracked contacts for quarantine. The epidemic is contained and so far without any deaths.”

Every crisis, says analyst Gabriela Lotta, of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), demands quick responses from governments

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Every crisis, adds analyst Gabriela Lotta, of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), demands quick responses from governments.

“This is even more evident in a health crisis, for which the delay in the response can mean death. In Brazil, the problem is that the public administration and all institutional and legal apparatus are not prepared to act in an emergency context. processes are guided by principles that, in general, demand a lot of time for analysis and processing “, he analyzes.

She cites as examples of slowness the acquisition of personal protective equipment (such as masks) for health professionals, the purchase of respirators and the distribution of emergency aid of R $ 600.

“Although formulated at the ‘high level’, public policies are always implemented by agents at the ‘street level’, at the tip. Temporal emergencies imposed by a pandemic do not allow waiting for the high level to decide and the others to implement. Nor do they allow wrong decisions and experimental “, criticizes Lotta, also referring to the clash between the guidelines of the federal government and the governors of the states.

This goes for cases of doctors who need to decide which patient goes to the ICU or social workers who need to determine who has a bed in the reception center or not.

“Pandemic does not give space for centralized and disconnected decisions. This generates two important lessons: first, it is necessary to involve those on the front line in decision-making processes; second, professionals at the edge need support, information and equipment to be able to work with more security “, he ponders.

Regardless of the size of the country or the strategy chosen at first, Vasconcelos points out that the differential is the agility of the actions.

“There are different strategies chosen by country, which can make sense for each reality. But it doesn’t matter the latitude or the temperature, what matters is the time, the speed with which these actions are put into practice. The study shows mathematically that, any whatever the situation, the sooner the action, the better. Countries that have missed the first ‘window’ of opportunity cannot be delayed. Better late than never. “

See too:

Bolsonaro and the coronavirus: see the president’s statements about the pandemic

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

