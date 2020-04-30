To reduce the payroll, Flamengo will lay off about 60 employees, with about ten of the base divisions, among them drivers, wardrobes, physiologists and market analysts. The information was initially published on the “Globo Esporte” website and then confirmed by the THROW!.

As a consequence, the group “Flamengo da Gente”, which acts to ascertain the facts that led to the fire of the Ninho do Urubu and the appointment of those responsible, released a statement via Twitter, shortly after the news spread, expressing the contradiction of the direction regarding to sent to members.

– Information from the press reports that Flamengo is laying off about 60 employees. The layoffs arrive on the eve of Labor Day and the final day for the club’s board members to approve the 2019 accounts. Today, 46 days have passed since football was paralyzed in Brazil, about half of the period in which Flamengo informed its members that there was no reduction in the monthly fee collection, although the club remains closed that there would be no major financial impacts. Now, it has an absolute financial impact on the lives of dozens of employees – posted the profile of the group formed by partners, adding:

– Flamengo da Gente condemns the dismissals and urges the club to reverse them and seek alternative solutions to deal with the damage caused by the coronavirus.

“Flamengo da Gente” also shared a section of the balance sheet, audited by Ernst & Young, in which the club said it had done a “stress test” and projected a three-month scenario without games, concluding that the “financial impacts” would be “absorbable”.

President Rodolfo Landim: the club has not yet commented on the cuts (Photo: Ricardo Moreira / Zimel Press)

Photo: Lance!

Press reports indicate that Flamengo is laying off about 60 employees. Layoffs arrive on the eve of Labor Day and the final day for club advisors to approve the 2019 accounts. – Flamengo da Gente (@FlamengodaGente)

April 30, 2020

This afternoon, the L! talked to Caroline Rocha, representative of the political group, to learn more about receiving this news, amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

-This news is surprising to us, considering the balance sheet information that, in a projected scenario of three months of stoppage, there would be no major financial impacts for the club. We have reached half of this estimated deadline and, although there has been no proposal to reduce tuition fees for club members (which remains closed) or for the supporting member (whose main use is ticket purchase), we see this news that causes a huge financial impact on employees’ lives. We believe that the club can find alternative ways to reduce losses without impacting the jobs of these people in such a delicate moment when the whole society is in – Caroline said, by telephone.

Flamengo has not yet officially commented on the announcements about the layoffs, which, according to the initial publication, will not reach 10% of the staff – which today has about a thousand people.

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century