Political Fronts

1. Nobility obliges. After he received the proof of majority that accredits him as the elected mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio ruled out a “witch hunt” against current administration officials. “I hope to find disposition on the part of the outgoing municipal authority to be able to carry out a harmonious transition work, but we’ll see,” he said. He added that the process will be accompanied and audited by an international firm, to do so with full transparency. It is gratifying that a child who was orphaned of father and mother at 12, in circumstances that shook the country, today becomes mayor of Monterrey. There is lineage. And his career is just beginning.

2. Ridiculous anthology. A collective examination of conscience and assess how much is gained or lost with cartoon candidates would not be bad. Carlos Mayorga placeholder image, who asked to be buried alive if he won and did not fulfill his campaign promises, only obtained 2.4% of the vote for the federal council in Chihuahua, under the acronym of Encuentro Solidario. Paquita of the neighborhood got just over 13 thousand votes, 9.5% of the vote for the local councils in Veracruz. Adrian Esper, who proposed buying Tesla vehicles to bring water to remote areas of San Luis Potosí, reached just 1.1% of the total votes in the election for governor. Now, play something else. They do not fit here.

3. “Ombudsman for parties “. Just as there is an officer’s office for parties, in Morena there seems to be a special office designed to protect its allies. In this political environment of good and bad, for the state leadership of Morena, the former head of Profeco and former candidate for the government of León, Ricardo Sheffield, is a politically persecuted. All because the prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa sued him through civil law after Sheffield qualify him as the leader of organized crime in Guanajuato. Sheffield He assured that it is a political persecution after his defeat in the election against the PAN Alejandra Gutierrez. These triumphs are contested at such an intense level that they end in vile outbursts. It’s not going to be …

Four. Hollow speeches. Rosary Stone, director of the CNDH, assured that it is time to “leave behind a state of emergency that, even when it has not been formally declared, limits and suspends rights, and adapt the ombudsmen to give way to a new reality that places in the center to the human person ”. He boasted of evoking Ponciano Arriaga during the opening of the symposium on Strategic Topics on Human Rights from an Ibero-American perspective, and pointed out that “it is urgent to change inoperative models for more just ones, a task related to promoting human rights education.” Enough of the talk. Facts, madam, facts… You have a long way to go.

5. Certainties and guarantees. President Lopez Workroom He assured that his government is not factious and does not support states governed by a specific political party. On tour in Oaxaca, he admitted that there are leaders, such as Alexander Murat, with whom there is good coordination to exercise the budget. “There may be differences, and the campaigns have just passed and there were elections, but once the government is constituted, everyone has to be attended to, it’s not that: ‘Let’s see, you’re not with me, you didn’t vote for me , you’re not going to get anything. ‘ That is over ”, established the head of the Executive. It is not a season of preferences, because the entire country needs that joint work between all the branches of government. No to stagnation as an immediate destination.

Columnist: Political Fronts Cover Image:Main Image: Send to NewsML Feed: 0