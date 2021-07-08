Political Fronts

1. Reprobate. In the long run, the list of blunders left by the governor of Colima, Jose Ignacio Peralta Sánchez, one lacerates society. Valeria Carrasco, a 25-year-old trans woman, was found dead inside her home, in the municipality of Villa de Álvarez. She died tortured and suffocated. With this, there are three transfeminicides in the state so far this year. The death of Valeria it adds to the number of hate crimes that occurred in Mexico. From 2014 to 2020, the National Observatory of Hate Crimes against LGBT + Persons registered 209 cases, rebounding to 2019 with the highest number. Peralta Sanchez it has failed everyone, and the worst thing is that it did nothing for the most vulnerable sectors. But he is already leaving, happy and content. Enjoy it, while it lasts.

two. Until the last consequences. By majority vote, the First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation resolved to admit for processing the constitutional controversy of the Congress of Tamaulipas for the Constitutional Court to decide whether the governor of the entity, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, has or does not have constitutional jurisdiction. The appeal was promoted by the Tamaulipas Congress against the decision of April 30 of the Congress of the Union, erected as a jury of provenance, to withdraw the jurisdiction from the governor, accused by the FIU of alleged tax fraud. It is very clear that in this persecution there is a lot of political tinge, remember that the one who has the last word is the law. And who owes it pays it.

3. ¿Fake News? Through a press release, the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas and the Correcaminos professional soccer club, belonging to the university, denied the accusations that the Financial Intelligence Unit filed for the alleged diversion of resources, which involve the governor of the state. , Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, and relatives. “The institution flatly denies being involved in the alleged diversion of resources in financial operations and reiterates its commitment in fulfilling its substantive functions before society and in rendering accounts for the budget year,” says the UAT. Serious accusation to the 4T.

4. Rearrangement. The Ministry of Finance, whose owner is Arturo Herrera, informed the Congress of the Union that the programs that will replace the disappeared Fonden, Fonca, Fidecine and Foprocine are already ready, so that they begin to operate as of 2022, the year in which there will be a total of 868 budget programs which means two less than this year. The agency specified that the Program for Attention to Emergencies due to Natural Hazards is created, whose money will come from Branch 36 Security and Citizen Protection. The 15th of July, Herrera handover the post to his successor, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, and wants to leave everything ironed. Delivering positive accounts, here, is paramount. They manage the economic pulse of the country, do not forget it.

5. Stamped received. The president of the Senate Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal, accepted the proposal of the governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, for the Legislative Power to work on legal changes to combat the possible involvement of organized crime in the elections. The governor was received by Monreal and by Eduardo Ramirez, president of the Board of Directors, to whom he presented a proposal of the reforms that are needed so that Mexican institutions can combat this crime. He reiterated that he is not afraid of being persecuted by drug traffickers or by the federal government and denied that he is involved with any criminal group. San Silvano del Banquito Verde. Amen.

Columnist: Political Fronts Cover Image:Main Image: Send to NewsML Feed: 0