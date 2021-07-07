Political Fronts

1. Cross out after cross out. Members of the Front in Defense of Maize presented amparos to the Judicial Power of the Federation to demand that the governor of Colima, Jose Ignacio Peralta, which generates the regulation of the Law for the Promotion and Protection of Native Corn. However, the president has not promoted the regulation. What he has done is to leave the doubt about where 4,938 million pesos were left, which have not been justified in his administration. As if that were not enough, he says he is concerned about finding a solution to the shortage of anticancer drugs. The uncertain destination of resources is always the epilogue of governments. This is not over until … investigated.

two. Pointed. President Lopez Obrador He assured that the tradition of “the covered” in the presidential succession is a thing of the past. Unlike what happened in the presidential terms of the PRI and the PAN, the president said that in these times there is “generational change.” And he enlisted those who, if the people decide, could succeed him in office as of September 2024. “Now, on the liberal progressive flank, there are many, like Claudia (Sheinbaum), Marcelo (Ebrard), Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Esteban Moctezuma, Tatiana Clouthier, Dew nahle”. In addition, he reiterated that by 2024 he will retire from political life. Don’t let the emotion win you over. They have yet to gain the empathy of society.

3. Contagious violence. After the recent violent events in Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco and Coahuila, they implemented operations with review filters. The Aguascalientes Public Security Secretariat, in coordination with the municipal police of Cosío, Tepezalá, and Asientos, intensified actions to prevent criminal acts on the borders with Zacatecas. In Coahuila, operational reaction groups, state and municipal police, and elements of the Sedena and the National Guard participated to calm the area. Everyone fears the insecurity that the Zacatecan governor cannot stop, Alejandro Tello, whom the criminals beat.

Four. PRI on fire. Members of the current of Ulises Ruiz in Morelos they tried to take over the PRI headquarters early Tuesday morning. A video shows how they were beaten by followers of Alejandro Moreno, the national leader of said party. In the brawl, two knives and tubes were taken from the attackers, who were trying to enter the party headquarters by force. The images show the former deputy Aristeo Rodríguez Barrera and the former mayor of Temixco Cesar Cruz Ortiz, who had to flee the scene after being beaten. After the riots, the Morelos police arrived and guarded the facilities to prevent them from returning. At that level is the political debate in the tricolor entrails.

5. Plan B. Before the imminent departure of Alejandro Moreno As the national leader of the PRI, as a consequence of the poor electoral results, the members of the once powerful tricolor are already planning where they must cross paths to return to being the party they dominated for decades. Inertia will not solve the PRI’s problems, he said. Cesar Camacho, former tricolor leader. “Closing ranks with the government is unthinkable (…) a blind vote, surrender, the capitulation of the PRI would be suicidal,” warned one of the voices calling for the convocation of statutory deliberative bodies to evaluate the electoral results and make decisions accordingly. . “Issues of political sensitivity”, which will be discussed within the PRI in the coming days. They do not come out of the storm.

