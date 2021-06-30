Political Fronts

1. Last minute patches. In his last days as governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel he has been given the task of badly delivering works and closing agreements and promises, in an attempt to get out of the government chair as little stained as possible. It has not been an administration of pride, on the contrary, its territory became more violent during its mandate. Many earrings, one of the most serious also has to do with their insensitivity. Faced with the omission of Ordaz In response to their demands, police widows prepare a sit-in and hunger strike in the government palace. It does not comply either on one side or the other. What he did not do from January 2017 to date, he will not achieve before October 31, the day of his sad goodbye.

two. End of an era. A control judge linked the process to Alejandra Barrios, accused of the probable participation in the crimes of extortion and gang robbery, both aggravated, in addition to damage to property. The prison in Santa Martha Acatitla was ratified as a precautionary measure, where he will remain for three months, a time set for the investigation to be concluded, after he was denied home detention. Neighborhoods He has been a leader of street vendors in the Historic Center of Mexico City, where he built an empire. When the 4T and the head of government, Claudia SheinbaumThey spoke of zero corruption, they meant precisely this: no one above the law.

3. From said to fact. Yucatán fishing licensees applauded the possibility of lifting the sea cucumber ban, after the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during the conference on June 25, instructed the commissioner of the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission, Octavio Almada Palafox, analyze the issue. “80-90% of the permit holders with whom we have spoken have been requesting and seeing if we can do the corresponding studies to carry out the fishery, we have not worked for three years,” he declared Ana Maria Frías Salazar, President of the Board of Directors of the Regional Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of Yucatán. All that remains is to fulfill them.

Four. Ridiculous. He does not have the role of victim, but this is how the governor of Michoacán presented himself yesterday, Silvano Aureoles. With a plastic stool he stationed himself on the outskirts of the National Palace, and irreverently and sarcastically asked the president for an audience Lopez Obrador . “I insist that he receive me because of the relevance of the issue for the country and because I will not put people’s lives at risk with this information,” he said. The leader of Morena in Michoacán, Raúl Morón Orozco, accused Aureoles of trying to dirty the past electoral process in the entity. He wants to stain a process that was not favorable to him, and his tantrum comes out of all proportions. Pass him a mirror so he can see how bad he looks. Rethink …

5. Lost territories. Aguililla is once again in the eye of the hurricane. For the second time the electricity service was interrupted and according to the state secretary of Public Security, Israel Patron KingsDuring the last two months, the demonstrations of social groups in the area have intensified: “There has been a new road blockade that has interrupted the general routes of communication, including electricity.” Residents generated a blockade with the social bases of their communities, in protest against the Federal Electricity Commission. At least 12 social groups have installed barricades in different parts of Michoacan territory. Y Silvano Aureoles?, the governor, in his theater

