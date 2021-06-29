Political Fronts

1. Red spotlights. The Secretary of Labor, Luisa Maria Mayor, must rise to the height in the conflicts that directly concern him. It must solve a labor disagreement at the National Institute of Fine Arts, since Chapter 3000 workers reported not receiving wages for more than three months. Between broken dialogues and constant attacks, the solution is bogged down. And Pemex employees denounced layoffs, unjustified salary reductions, elimination of benefits and various labor violations. And for the secretary’s agenda, doctors hired for the fight against COVID float in uncertainty about their rehiring. Hard days are coming. If the people come first, as they say, move them!

two. At full blast. The Chancellor is already in Bari, Italy Marcelo Ebrard. He had a meeting of G20 foreign ministers and with Pasquale Natuzzi, owner of Natuzzi furniture. In the next few hours, the foreign minister will set the vision of Mexico during the pandemic, in addition to participating in the discussions on the economic recovery after the covid. Work begins at the highest world level to strengthen the economies of these nations. The SRE is not distracted. In the United States, an agreement was signed to guarantee a new port of entry in Otay Mesa, in late 2024, to improve trade and reduce pollution along the border. It has been six years since the Foreign Ministry did not take so many palms. Deny it.

3. Cannabis fraud. Before the approval of the federal law for the regulation of cannabis, there are many characters, in addition to the former president Vicente Fox, who want to get the most out of the substantial market ahead. One of them has been denounced in Querétaro, from where the Share Life company, owned by Dennis Wong, offers a deceptive pyramid scheme in which it intends to involve Queretaro society in illegal schemes, in what is but another crude system to enrich itself in a vile way. Wong has already been investigated in the United States for another fraud through the company 2by2. Now he is asking for investments of up to 100,000 pesos to enter the “business” and dozens of people have fallen. Careful.

Four. Impeccable. An announcement that a handful of outgoing governors already wanted to make was the one that the Queretans received. Francisco Domínguez Servién, the state president, as he assured that the commitment to maintain healthy public finances was fulfilled through the total liquidation of the bank debt, which amounted to 1,144 million pesos. With 100% of the public debt covered, you will not inherit any lien to the future administration. And the best: “We did it without stopping spending on works and actions; ensuring each peso required for hospital reconversion and each of the stages of the pandemic, without additional public debt and without raising a single peso of taxes, “he said. Doesn’t envy corrode the other gobers?

5. Each his blow. “The president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and I, we cleaned up rough edges in a respectful and friendly meeting ”, assured the governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado. After meeting privately in the National Palace for more than an hour with the first president, the PAN governor assured that, beyond their differences with the federal government, the fight against corruption unites them and, above all, the accusations against Cesar Duarte, former governor of the state arrested in the United States for facing charges in our country of criminal association and improper exercise of public service. By the way, subject that will leave pending. Sign the peace until now being able to save so many useless grievances.

