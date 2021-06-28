Political Fronts

1. Real empowerment. In the picture of Rosa Icela Rodriguez, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, gather responsibility and capacity. In itself complicated this position, the fact that a woman is in charge is worthy of recognition. And that’s precisely what the president did Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said of his collaborator: “I am also very pleased that the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection is a consistent, hard-working, honest, intelligent woman, as Rosa Icela Rodriguez. Coordinates the Security Cabinet. And we are working together ”. She says that “it is not about winning the war, it is about winning the peace.” The violent scene allows him to demonstrate his ability.

two. The past … is history. The reasons that led the election winners to occupy their new positions should no longer be on the news agenda. It does not pay. At the inauguration of the Río de la Piedad-Calzada vehicle bridge Ignacio Zaragoza, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, explained that his administration is investing in improving mobility in the east of Mexico City and the public transport rate has not been increased, because while in the State of Mexico they pay up to 30 pesos in a route, in the capital they pay , maximum, 8 pesos. He insisted that what he won in the elections was a campaign of fear and fear. Acknowledging Morena’s mistakes would be a good first step so that they don’t happen again.

3. Under threat. The situation does not improve in Tamaulipas. After several days of uncertainty due to the indiscriminate attacks by organized crime on the civilian population and the mobilization of society to demand an end to the climate of violence that plagues them, everything returns to the beginning: the activist Gustavo Azuara Diaz, one of those responsible for calling the peace march in Reynosa, announced the suspension of all activity within the group he represents, as he suffered an “incident”. When courage flees under these circumstances, there is nothing to object to. “I am not afraid, but I do fear for the safety of my daughters, my mother, my sisters, my nephews and my closest friends, that is why I decide to leave my activities.” So this country. How painful.

Four. The travel utopia. The insurgent deputy commander frames, military chief of the EZLN, who now signs himself as Galeano, confirmed that he is in Europe, as part of the group of Zapatistas for a tour of 30 countries, which will have a stop in Madrid on August 13, “500 years after the supposed conquest of what is now Mexico” to continue with the route. Squadron 421 sailed almost two months ago from the port of Isla Mujeres, in Mexico, aboard a German ship renamed La Montaña, “a mountain sailing against the grain of history.” The Zapatista contingent is numerous that intends to move Europe with its movement. As a theatrical performance, extraordinary. Socially it will be of little use. What have they achieved since 1994 to date? Practically nothing.

5. Unhappy. In a desperate attempt to return legislators who are not entirely satisfied with Morena’s direction, the national leadership called on legislators elected on June 6 to go together, accepting that after 2018 some deputies they walked away from the Q4 project to support the opposition. The general secretary, Citlalli Hernandez, accepted that in the past they did not have the best coordination with the local Congresses, which caused members of their benches to be sought out by opposition governors and convinced to vote in favor of their agendas. They continue to blame the opposite without seeing that their mistakes brought them here.

