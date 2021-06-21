Political Fronts

1. Outstanding city. The information has implicit a load of pride. Mexico City was recognized as the first Latin American City of the Future 2021/22, and also obtained seventh place in the Economic Potential category in the Financial Times intelligence unit ranking. The ranking is made with data collected by specialized tools that evaluate the relative competitiveness of countries, regions and cities around the world in more than 65 sectors, and compares the different cities according to economic potential, ease of business, human capital and lifestyle, profitability and connectivity. The achievement belongs to the capital, but the one who carries the distinction is Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of government. Deserved for all.

two. Obvious. Morena, in the Chamber of Deputies, announced his unrestricted support for the reforms that the president will promote Andrés Manuel López Obrador in electrical, electoral and National Guard matters, which will become substantial issues to be carried out in this next Legislature, confirmed the Morenoist coordinator, Ignacio Mier. “The President of Mexico and the legislators who were reelected, as well as those who arrive for the first time at the Congress of the Union, we are united by a fundamental nation project to establish the Fourth Transformation and we will support and promote it without haggling,” he declared. . News would be that they did not … Why not better promise that these reforms will be approved despite the opposition?

3. Finally. In Hidalgo, for breach of duty, by supposedly not preventing the suicide of the doctor Beatriz Hernandez Inside the municipal railing, seven municipal police officers, including the director of the corporation, were subject to justified preventive detention. This was determined by the judge who has the investigation folder for the death of the 29-year-old doctor, who on June 9 was arrested by municipal agents as responsible for a traffic accident in which there were no serious injuries. Two hours after her arrest, they say that the doctor committed suicide in the galleys without any police element preventing her. If there was talk of abuse of authority, the official version will come out cheap.

Four. Cake cast. Morena, who presides Mario Delgado, contributed around 2.7 million votes from its supporters so that the PT had 32 deputies by a relative majority, and the Green with 27, after the triumphs obtained in the last elections and the criteria established in its coalition agreement. Of 62 districts, three were won by Green because people voted for him more, but in 27 cases he will have the deputation for Morena’s votes. The PT did not win a single district, but it will have 30 seats thanks to Morena. Also Marko Cuts, president of the PAN, you have work to do. The PAN would have lost the deputations of the districts in Colima, Parral, Durango, La Barca, Toluca, Zinacantepec and Jerez, if it were not for the fact that the PRI provided more votes than the Blue and White. Alone they are nothing.

5. And now, to give … Now that the rearrangement is in process, it is time to stop politicking and dedicate ourselves to designing achievable projects. Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s leader in the Senate, warned that to achieve the reforms proposed by the president Lopez Obrador Regarding the inclusion of the National Guard in the Sedena, and the electoral and electrical reforms, the consensus of all political forces in the Congress of the Union is required. “We require a qualified majority. It will not be possible without great unity and great consensus among all national political forces. It will be a hot discussion, “he commented. To take out the negotiating caste. First the country, think about it.

