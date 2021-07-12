Political Fronts 2021/07/12 | Excelsior

1. More conflicts than solutions. The Colima government warned about the dangers of buying fake driving licenses, since selling and buying falsified documentation constitutes a crime, in addition to putting the people who carry it out at risk by providing confidential information. The sale of false circulation permits has had considerable growth in the state, sales are generated mainly in social networks, where people outside any public agency sell this type of documentation. There is a false perception that carrying out this procedure turns out to be cheaper or faster. Is anything fair in the government of Jose Ignacio Peralta? The good news for the people of Colima: the change is coming.

two. Of cheers and boos. The political sympathy of the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, within your party is absolutely worn out. The National Commission of Honesty and Justice condemned the whistle that members of his party threw at him during a celebration event in the National Auditorium. The resolution was endorsed by the five members of that party body. They say that these expressions of disapproval “show a spirit contrary to the democratic principles and of unity that should deprive party colleagues of the national project.” If there was a shouting against him, it will be for something, but, meanwhile, the muzzle law against his own companions is not a good idea at all. And the expression freedom?

3. Bill Payment. The Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union will vote on Monday the initiative of decree for the Chamber of Deputies to carry out an extraordinary period of sessions this Friday, July 16, in order to vote on the opinions of lawlessness of the deputies Saúl Huerta Corona Y Mauricio Toledo, accused of sexual abuse of minors and illicit enrichment, respectively. The order of the day implies that the plenary session of San Lázaro addresses, in its capacity as Jury of Origin, the opinions of the Investigating Section regarding the cases vegetable plot Y Toledo, for which it will be voted in a mixed session: in person and remotely. If they get this exquisite, answer, how many politicians would deserve to lose the jurisdiction?

Four. Worried. Made by the governor Omar fayad, advances the idea of ​​a State System to generate a catalog of rights of victims of disappearance in Hidalgo. The bill was received this week by the local Congress. It also establishes the coordination between the state and the 84 municipalities that comprise it to search for the disappeared persons, clarify the facts, prevent, investigate, punish and eradicate crimes in the matter. The initial project came from relatives of disappeared persons and members of civil, national and international organizations. The governor took an interest in the matter and the initiative is already on its way. There are those who know how to govern.

5. Arm without muscle. In 2020, the first year of the management of Rosary Stone At the CNDH, the agency issued 103 advisory instruments, 14.87% less than in 2019 (121), the last year of Luis Raúl González Pérez. Since Rosary Stone took office as head in November 2019, civil organizations, activists and victims have pointed out how this institution has not had a clear or energetic position, much less has counterbalanced the federal government. In other words, he places himself very comfortably on the side of power and totally forgets the meaning of “human rights”; It is a pity that the last name that he bequeathed to him Rosario Ibarra de Piedra has been distorted in that way. Don’t understand what the charge is about?