Political Fronts 2021/06/20 | Excelsior

1. Disengaged. This 2021, 846 public servants of Hidalgo did not present their patrimonial declaration and were ignored before this obligation, according to the secretary of the State Comptroller, reported, Cesar Roman Mora. The majority corresponds to the educational sector, however, the law contemplates that the Control Body exhorts that the public servant ignores justify their lack within a maximum of 30 days after the system closes. The official commented that it is part of the policy to promote transparency and accountability, as instructed by the governor. Omar fayad. Neither do they attend. Scary the number of “omissions” in the 32 states.

two. Redoubled confidence. Out of a sample of 50 mayors who sought reelection, only 28 were successful. And there is already a list of the seven highest rated. In front is Santiago Taboada, PAN, from Benito Juárez, with 68% of the vote. They follow him Adrian Rubalcava, PAN-PRI-PRD, from Cuajimalpa, with 64%; Roberto Sosa, PAN, from Querétaro, with 60.7%; Clara Brugada, Morena, from Iztapalapa, with 57.7%; Jesus Antonio Nader, PAN, from Tampico, with 51.7%; Jorge Sánchez Allec, PRI-PRD, from Zihuatanejo, with 50.5%, and Armando Ayala, Morena-PT-PVEM, from Ensenada, with 50.1%. And it’s not because of her pretty face. There is work behind that strengthens them. Others, follow them.

3. Good omens. The Mexican economy continues its gradual recovery and it is expected that by autumn it will reach the level that was had at the beginning of 2020, when the pandemic hit the country, said the president Lopez Obrador. The Inegi reported that during May 2021 there was a growth in the economy of 24% compared to the highest of last year, when it had the greatest impact. “We must take into account that in May of last year we went, as they say colloquially, to the bottom, it is the most difficult month for the economy, May, June, and now in relation to May, we are better, much better; that’s why the growth is due ”, he pointed out. Mexico is stronger than a pandemic. Let’s prove it.

Four. Strong man. In Mexico City, the feeling of insecurity due to fear of crime has decreased in relation to the rates registered in 2018, according to the National Survey of Urban Public Safety in Mexico City, by Inegi. The Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, He said that although there has been positive progress, the agency he heads are not entirely satisfied. The capital official confirmed his commitment to redouble efforts “so that perception and security continue to improve.” Later, through social networks, Harfuch announced the arrest of two subjects, including one of the leaders of the criminal group Los Malcriados 3AD. Solid commitment, yes there is.

5. Democracy in the veins. The story of Edgar Aaron Palomino Ayon it is admirable, in a context where money, promotion and support from political institutions is everything. The candidate without registration, as he was rejected by the parties to run for the municipal presidency of Cucurpe, Sonora, was elected by the same inhabitants on June 6. After chatting with his father-in-law after being denied the candidacy by the PAN, Morena, PT and PES, he went house to house with his own resources to ask the residents to write his name in the white box for unregistered candidates. He won, only by printing his name on sheets of paper and with a truck loaned by his brother. Those are the desire to do. Keep it up.