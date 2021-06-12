Political Fronts 2021/06/12 | Excelsior

1. To the rescue. The scholarship holders of the 4T continue to receive benefits, just because of their long friendship with the movement. How to explain in another way that, despite the fact that they lost the election to be deputies with a relative majority for Morena in the Congress of Mexico City, Valentina batres, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Themistocles Villanueva Y Yuriri ayala “Are they going to be multi-member”? Martha Avila, coordinator of the morenista bench. He asserted that, since the B list for multi-member is integrated and these four legislators obtained second place in their districts with good results, it is a fact that they will be in the Second Legislature of the CDMX Congress. And its merits, when?

two. Zero and there are three? According to the electoral results, the Social Encounter Party, Progressive Social Networks and Fuerza México obtained a percentage lower than 3% in the elections to the federal councils. There are multiple factors that can cause a Mexican political institute to lose its registration, and one of them is not obtaining that minimum number of votes required. According to the Federal Law on Political Parties, this situation occurs if the party does not obtain said percentage in “ordinary federal elections for deputies, senators or president of the United Mexican States.” It’s been two times since the PES loses registration. If they show up again, it already counts as harassment, right?

3. From the basement. Jesus Zambrano He said that, as a coalition, they managed to remove the qualified majority from Morena and his allies so that they stop modifying the Constitution. “We achieved a reconfiguration of the political map of CDMX, which loses the majority of the Mayor’s offices Morena in its heart (…) In national terms, the percentage of voting that we had is similar to that of Morena together with his allies,” he said. . The PRD leader added that they are still reviewing the results of the governorships in four states, so the outlook is still uncertain, but he assures that together they are recovering many votes. In what little did those acronyms that promised so much become.

Four. Suavecitos. Once the elections and their barrage of attacks were over, the coordinator of the PAN deputies, Juan Carlos Romero Hicks, invited the president Lopez Obrador to have an interlocution in unity to trace the path of Mexico’s recovery. Speaking in the rostrum of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, he argued that, after the federal elections, Morena remained as the first minority and the PAN as the second and, in this framework, Mexico needs all parties to “sit down to dialogue and that we trace together the path of recovery ”. He indicated that these are times of humility, prudence and inclusion… Do the blue ones really believe they are ready to fulfill all this?

5. Partying. Nicasio Hernandez, former candidate for federal deputy for Progressive Social Networks, who lost the election to Morena’s candidate, reproached the electorate of the municipality of Santiago Matatlán, in Oaxaca, for the six votes received in the contest, while exhibiting himself with an R-15 long gun for the exclusive use of the Army. Through their social networks, Hernandez He goes to that municipality, known as the “cradle of mezcal”, located in the 04 federal district, Tlacolula de Matamoros. “Now I realize, a lot of hypocrisy. The only ones who supported me were the family of Angelica and Güero. I have a party and 400 guests arrive. And where were they ?; I can’t believe it, ”he claimed. Ha, he was a better host than a politician. There is your destination.