Political Fronts 2021/06/07 | Excelsior

1. Results almost defined. At the end of the electoral day, momentarily things begin to define themselves. For Morena, 8 entities: Guerrero, Colima, Nayarit, Baja California, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Tlaxcala and Sonora. For the PAN, 3: Chihuahua, Baja California Sur and Querétaro. They are to be defined in Campeche, Morena / PRI, and in Michoacán, the trend is towards Morena. Citizen Movement, 1: Nuevo León. Green triumphs again, continues as a hinge match. Conclusions, the PRI loses; the PAN seizes governorships and deputies. Morena obtains governorships, but loses in CDMX and defends the Chamber of Deputies with some decline. MC wins and starts playing at the big table. The biggest winner? Citizen participation.

two. The CDMX is painted in colors. Unlike what is emerging in the states, where Morena and his allies are taking the lead, in the 16 municipalities that make up Mexico City, several will leave the icing on the cake. The alliance Va por México (PAN-PRI-PRD) will retain Coyoacán and Cuajimalpa, while the PAN retains Benito Juárez and it is very likely – we have to wait for the final count – that it will remove the mayoralties of Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtémoc, from Morena, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac and Tlalpan. The capital citizens, through the vote, decided a great change. As for local deputies, the alliance Va por la CDMX is shaping up to win 14 of the 33 electoral districts in the capital and Morena will take the majority, 19.

3. Not at dawn. It is incredible how 15 minutes after the polls closed there have been candidates, such as Samuel Garcia, from Movimiento Ciudadano, candidate for governor of Nuevo León, who were already declared winners. Who are they kidding? It is not whoever sings it first who wins, but the one who convinced. There have been counts that take weeks, why get ahead of ourselves? The counselor of the INE Ciro Murayama He stressed that those who have declared themselves winners have been irresponsible. “The first accurate information on the governorships will be the quick counts of the INE Mexico. Don’t be surprised ”, he commented. Nobody helps anyone here who gets up early. Wait for the count.

Four. Coincidence. After eight months of searching, the National Anti-kidnapping Commission, in collaboration with the Sedena and the Criminal Investigation Agency, issued an arrest warrant for Roberto Sandoval, in Nuevo León. The former governor of Nayarit had an arrest warrant for the crime of operations with resources of illicit origin. For that same crime she was arrested Lidy Alejandra Sandoval, his daughter. The capture was coordinated by various authorities, including the Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation that follows is for the acquisition of properties with money of illicit origin. To your former police chief, Edgar Veytia, Justice began to persecute him and they even sentenced him. Years later, you will begin to pay your bills. Does it fall on Election Day? Weird, no?

5. Real thermometer. Election day represented a challenge for the new parties, since by going in alliance with the great ones, such as Morena, and not having a presence throughout the country, they run the risk of not obtaining enough votes to maintain the registry. And the bad news for them is that while a historic turnout for a midterm election was reported, they did not connect. In the case of Progressive Social Networks, Fuerza por México and the Encuentro Solidario Party, who only got their registration, the challenge could not be approved. People also voted to get rid of the new political institutes, which, it is perceived, only take the resource and sell it to the highest bidder. Rancid debut and well deserved farewell.