Political Fronts 2021/06/05 | Excelsior

1. Question of approaches. A total of 14 tons 443 kilograms with 348 grams of chemical precursors and various substances were incinerated by personnel from the Attorney General’s Office in Durango. A good point for the state, in the midst of many bad ones, because Jose Rosas Aispuro, governor of the entity, is accused by transport businessmen of pressuring them to support the opposition alliance. All governors, including Aispuro RosesThey went to the National Palace and signed the National Agreement for Democracy, however, throughout the process they have been dedicated to manipulating preferences. Voting in freedom is what is best for Durango, even if the governor may not believe it.

two. Primordial and necessary. The Vice President of the United States, Kamala harris, you will meet the president Lopez Obrador on Tuesday 7 at the National Palace, he announced Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations. The issue to be discussed is investment to promote and accelerate growth in southeastern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and thereby reduce migration to the United States. Other points will be dealt with only at the proposal of both committees. Among the issues that are a priority for Mexico is the control of arms and drug trafficking between the United States and Mexico. It would be good if tangible results emerged from these meetings, however minimal.

3. Mirages. In order to Jorge Castañeda, the former Mexican Foreign Minister, the visit of the US Vice President, Kamala harris, to Mexico, precisely after the electoral process “is a rare coincidence.” He pointed out that “it is a lack of sensitivity, because what can happen is that everyone asks him for his opinion” on the electoral process, since “this particular election lends itself a lot to having all kinds of discussions, debates, controversies , lawsuits about who won, who lost, whether there was fraud or not ”. He insisted that he finds it disconcerting. Could it be that everyone speaks according to how it went at the fair, ex-chancellor?

Four. Timely. Dew nahle, Secretary of Energy, shared on social networks what he described as an “excellent technical team in the great Dos Bocas project; have the experience and advice of the engineer Antonio Cerna, who coordinated the construction of the last refineries in Pemex, is a guarantee ”. The news is extraordinary, especially if Pemex begins to become a benefit for all Mexicans, and not like before, when it was only for the corrupt. So far, so good, but isn’t electoral law supposed to prohibit and punish the promotion of government programs at this time? That being the case, wouldn’t these types of publications be illegal acts? Or should we pretend that nothing is happening?

5. Vast offer. Officially, Mexico has 10 political parties registered with the electoral roll, which will appear on the ballots for the next elections in 2021. Some are better known for their long history on the political scene, but three new groups have also joined this list. that have been in force since October of last year. Just as a review: the PAN, the PRI, the PRD, the Citizen Movement, the Labor Party, the National Regeneration Movement, the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, the Solidarity Encounter Party, Social Force for Mexico, Progressive Social Networks and, of course, a handful of local parties. Offer more than enough to decide. Or what is the same, divide and conquer?