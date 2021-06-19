Political Fronts

1. Deserved honor. The distinctions do not come alone. They are accompanied by stories of delivery, especially when it comes to, as in this case, the entry of Javier López Casarín as a member of the Mexican Bar Association. The next Green Party deputy is defined by various terms, such as fresh voice, experience, knowledge, spirit of justice and entrepreneurship … He is honorary president of the Technical Council of Knowledge and Innovation of AMEXCID, of the SRE, and will join the next Legislature of the Chamber of Deputies, which will begin in September. Its mission: that the legal profession does not depart from the precepts of morality. With new blood, that’s guaranteed.

2. It goes backwards. Surprise. The Ministry of Health, in charge of Jorge Alcocer, reported that, starting next Monday, Campeche, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Colima, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and Veracruz, will return to yellow at the epidemiological risk traffic light. Hours before, authorities in the capital had announced that they would remain green and increased the capacity in public spaces. And even worse, in the most recent week, life seemed to return to normal when the national vaccination strategy against covid-19 has not concluded. Enough of political interests. If the cases increase, the traffic light changes, period. It is health that is at stake. Why is it so difficult for everyone to catch up?

3. The clumsy one. Francisco Ángel Maldonado, former director of the Institute of Training and Productivity for Work of Oaxaca, during the government of Alejandro Murat used public resources for his campaign for local deputy, in the last elections, confirmed the Electoral Court of the entity. The magistrates determined that the losing former contender, championed by the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition, be publicly reprimanded. It was corroborated that he delivered sporting goods from the Oaxacan government in the municipality of San Sebastián Teitipac, which, to top it all, he spread on his social networks. How innocent … Nor how to give him a hand.

4. Insufficient. For the first time in history, authorities of the Mexican State offered a public apology for sexual torture and human rights violations committed four years ago against the feminist Yndira Sandoval, who accepted the act of restorative justice as a measure of reparation of the damage. that he suffered from security agents from Tlapa de Comonfort, in Guerrero. The act was broadcast by the Chamber of Deputies. The public apology was made by the municipal president of Tlapa, Dionisio Pichardo García, who assumed compliance with the CNDH’s recommendation, which includes comprehensive damage repair and assisting in the investigation of the public servants involved. Deep justice, no apologies.

5. Multipurpose. On tour in Veracruz, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned that his administration will be aware of the use of resources that are allocated to city councils for the construction of works. “We do not want thieves in the government, hopefully and the municipal presidents who are going to enter to fulfill their function act responsibly and honestly. Of course, if we see that the budget is not applied well, then we are going to apply the law very well, we are going to give manicures to those who grow nails; We are going to give him a manicure, but with a hatchet ”, said the head of the Executive. Presidency attentive to every peso spent. Hopefully all levels of government in the country take note.