Political Fronts

1. The fan opens. According to the presidential statements, when listing the possible successors of the nation project, there is a detail worthy of analysis. In the past, it was difficult for a legislator to be offered the possibility of being presidential, but times change. And this benefits democracy and the country. The shortlist for 2024 now includes parliamentary leaders, and it is here where the figure of the coordinator of Morena’s bench in the Senate is strengthened, Ricardo Monreal Avila. A key man, with political experience to be a direct protagonist of change, both in the party and in agreements with other forces. That the best, the most convenient arrive, that is the idea. Don’t rule it out. He has earned it.

two. Countdown. The governor of Campeche does not have enough hours to deliver credits, inaugurate works, provide last-minute support and try to get out as best as possible from a not entirely neat administration. The hashtags #LaydaGobernadora and # NiUnFraudeMás indicate how the social thermometer marks, a few weeks after Carlos Miguel Aysa González hand over the reins of the state. However, in his haste, he forgets other vitally important points, such as the vaccination in Ciudad del Carmen, where an explanation is required of why the applications were stopped. It’s not all about taking your picture, sir. If you want a better judgment of history, you should have thought about it beforehand, the races have already taken hold of you.

3. Abrupt change. The former senator Armando Ríos Piter assumed the position of interim rector of the Universidad de las Américas Puebla, in accordance with the new and sudden patronage of the UDLAP Foundation, and they immediately indicated that there are elements to point out to the former rector, Luis Ernesto Derbez, and vice-chancellors for the crime of money laundering. The former candidate for the independent candidacy for the Presidency of Mexico in 2018 came to office after the Board of Trustees initiated a series of audits against the previous administration. Since investigations revealed deviations, the fight has been fierce for control of the university. What does it come to Rivers Piter? Surely to clean the house, or does anyone doubt it?

Four. Last call. Alert is the word that Mexicans should have in mind in these days in which the population has relaxed more around the covid-19 pandemic. It is true that the words of Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, but not his recommendations. It is true that most people go out to the streets with masks, but bars, restaurants and chelerías look clogged with people. Be very careful, they foresee that another higher point of contagion is coming and the age range was focused on young people. First those from the news died, then those from the colony, quite possibly someone from your family. What are you waiting to understand that the protection must be one hundred percent? What?

5. With everything. If the premise is peace, there is nothing left but to act to obtain it. The governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc White, announced a reward of 500 thousand pesos to those who provide information that allows the capture of Francisco Javier Rodríguez Hernández, alias El Frank, Colombiano, XL, Señorón, accused of murder and ordering several massacres in Cuernavaca. It is the first time that a president from Morelos reveals the name and face of the most dangerous criminal: “I celebrate the launch of these investigative acts, unprecedented in our state, which strengthen our security strategy; never before has the authority dared to expose the alleged generators of violence with their first and last names, “he said. Guts to spare.

