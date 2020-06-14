© Provided by Agencia .

Santiago de Chile, Jun 13 . .- The departure this Saturday of the controversial Chilean Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, has generated a political earthquake in the country, which faces its worst week since the start of the pandemic, with 231 new deaths. and 6,509 infected in the last 24 hours.

« The coronavirus is a formidable, powerful, destructive, cruel enemy. It is a silent enemy that causes pain and suffering, » said Chilean President Sebastián Piñera.

« We all know that the best way to deal with it is with unity, with collaboration, with good will, dialogues and agreements, » added the conservative president, at a time when the total balance in the country amounts to 167,355 infected and 3,101 dead.

MANAGEMENT WITH LIGHTS AND SHADOWS

Lights and shadows have accompanied Mañalich since the first case was detected in the country in early March.

While many argue that Chile was one of the first in Latin America to prepare for the pandemic and that it is one of the most extensive tests, others claim that the Government’s triumphant tone during the first months and the strategy of the « dynamic » quarantines has It has been a failure and has led the nation to be one of the most affected in the region.

Despite having repeatedly rejected total confinement and having chosen to isolate only the neighborhoods with the most infections, the Government was forced to give a script turn in early May and to decree a mandatory quarantine in Santiago, the main focus of the pandemic and where the hospital network is at the limit.

Along with the capital, the Buenos Aires cities of Valparaíso and Viña del Mar went into quarantine this Saturday, with which almost 50% of the country’s 18 million inhabitants are currently in isolation.

The change in the portfolio also occurs hours after the investigative outlet Ciper revealed that the data that the Government reports daily to citizens are different from the data it provides to the World Health Organization (WHO), to which it would have reported about 5,000.

The Government, which this Saturday offered confusing explanations about the gap in the figures, has changed the counting methodology on at least three occasions and is currently crossing the Civil Registry information and the positive results of the PCR tests.

A SUBSTITUTE FOR CONSENSUS

Piñera appointed Enrique Paris as the new minister, twice president of the Chilean Medical College and advisor to different governments, and of whom he said he is a figure « with a long, valuable and recognized career. »

« The only thing that should unite us is the health of our people and, above all, work by consensus, dialoguing and listening to all opinions, » said the minister, who decided to keep his predecessor’s undersecretaries in office.

The arrival of Paris was applauded both by the opposition, who in the early morning called for the dismissal of Mañalich in a joint letter and a change in strategy to confront the pandemic, as well as by the scientific community, which has accused the former minister of « arrogant » and to put aside the experts during the crisis.

« Paris faces the immense challenge of profoundly changing the health strategy towards one of collaboration, transparency and with concrete measures to cut the transmission chain. For this task, it has the full disposition of the Chilean Medical College, » its president, Izkia, said on Twitter. Siches.

WINNING THE OPPOSITION

Some analysts interpret the dismissal of Mañalich, a close friend of Piñera, as a nod to the opposition and assure that it facilitates the approval of a billionaire agreement to lift the dented economy that is being negotiated in Parliament, where the right-wing government collation has no most.

« The change of minister should imply a change of style to a dialogue and collaborative one, as well as a change of strategy for one that strengthens territorial management, traceability and effective confinement in sanitary residences, » the President of Democracy said on Twitter. Cristiana (DC), Fuad Chahín

« We have the best disposition to collaborate in such a serious and urgent moment. It is urgent (the approval of) Basic Emergency Income now and above the poverty line, » added socialist senator Isabel Allende.

The leader of the Party for Democracy (PPD), Heraldo Múñoz, said for his part that « there must be transfers of resources to the most vulnerable and the middle class, so that they stay home and respect the quarantines with sufficient income to allow them subsist ».

This is the third cabinet change in less than 10 days, after the Minister of Women resigned this week after chaining several controversies and that on June 4, reliefs were announced in the Ministries of Social Development, Housing and the General Secretariat of the Presidency, which deals with the relationship with Parliament.

