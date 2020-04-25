In an unprecedented diplomatic event, Alberto Fernández decided “in fact” to suspend Argentina’s participation in Mercosur in the face of the decision of Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay to advance free trade agreements with South Korea, Lebanon, Canada and India in the midst of an economic crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president and his chancellor Felipe Solá have been monitoring the geopolitical situation of Mercosur for weeks before the position of the other three partners – Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay – to negotiate free trade agreements with countries that produce goods and services that imply direct competition. with the national industry in an already complex scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And despite the successive warnings of Foreign Minister Solá, the diplomatic representatives of Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay decided to advance equally with the negotiations to close a free trade agreement with South Korea, which would be the witness case to continue with Lebanon, India and Canada.

In this context, the national coordinators of Mercosur deliberated today through a video conference, where the differences between Argentina and its partners Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay were made explicit. While The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Relations argued that it was not time to open the economy in the midst of the crisis caused by COVID19, the delegates of the other Mercosur countries opined otherwise.

When the videoconference ended, Solá telephoned the President who was in the Olivos estate, defining whether children and adolescents under the age of 18 could leave their homes in the midst of the mandatory quarantine. The foreign minister informed Alberto Fernández of the situation, and then the Ministry of Foreign Relations drafted a non-paper to establish Argentina’s position before its other Mercosur partners.

That non paper, to which Exclusive access to Infobae, holds the following:

one. (…) “Regional integration is a way to face the global pandemic and its economic and social consequences. It is imperative in a world in which international organizations predict the drop in GDP in the most developed countries, a sharp drop in global trade of up to 32 percent and an unpredictable impact on society. “

2. (…) “In its internal policy, Argentina prevents itself from the effects of the pandemic while protecting companies, employment and the situation of the most humble families. It does this unlike the positions of some partners, that they propose an acceleration of the negotiations towards free trade agreements with South Korea, Singapore, Lebanon, Canada and India, among others ”.

3. “Argentina made it clear – during the video conference between the Mercosur representatives – that international uncertainty and the very situation of our economy advise stopping the progress of these negotiations.

Four. “This position, transmitted to the Mercosur partners, it does not arise from a whim but from a vision on how to strengthen relations with the nations of the regional bloc: the brotherhood is not only noble but powerful, and is founded on the reconstruction of the social and productive fabric of our countries.

In obvious diplomatic language, Solá in the Foreign Ministry’s Non Paper explains to his Mercosur partners that Argentina does not support the negotiation of free trade agreements, but that it is still betting on regional integration in the face of a global crisis with no historical record.

“In this scenario, the Argentine Government will continue to accompany the progress of the Mercosur agreements with the European Union and the EFTA (European Free Trade Agreement), without entering into currently sterile debates ”, informs the non-paper published exclusively by Infobae.