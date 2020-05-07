Jaroslaw Kaczynski, during the plenary session of the Congress, this Wednesday in Warsaw.Grzegorz Banaszak / ZUMA Wire / dpa / Europa Press

Four days before the presidential elections and on the eve of the vote on the controversial law to hold elections only by mail in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, the Polish ultraconservatives announced late this Wednesday an agreement to postpone the elections, a decision that wreaks havoc throughout the process. In a joint statement sent to the Polish news agency (PAP), former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) and Jaroslaw Gowin, of Agreement, a minority party with which the PiS attended the elections Generals of October, they say, without giving further details, that they hope that the Supreme Court will decide to annul the elections, after which “the President of Congress will announce new elections as soon as possible.” The celebration of the presidential elections in a context of strong restrictions due to the virus, as well as the changes in the electoral law introduced after the deadline, had been questioned inside and outside the country, which has already been accused on several occasions since Brussels of undermining the Rule of law with its reforms. Likewise, the lack of time to organize the votes – making it unfeasible to carry them out on Sunday – and the opposition of a part of the Government to the call in May – which did not guarantee the approval of the initiative in Parliament – had complicated Kaczynski’s plans.

An expert consulted by the . agency points out that the announcement may contradict the constitutional provisions to change the electoral dates. “It’s amazing. How can it be that politicians in a democratic country decide what the Supreme Court will rule? ”Says Ryszard Piotrowski of the University of Warsaw.

The unexpected statement from both leaders leaves the details of the agreement up in the air, but it does specify that the elections will be organized by the National Electoral Commission in the form of voting by mail, for which the PiS proposal must be amended (currently the reform contemplates that all management falls on Correos, one of the criticisms of the law).

The pact between the two formations puts an end to the first government crisis within the ultra-Catholic Executive. In early April Gowin, then deputy prime minister, had proposed a constitutional reform to extend the mandate of the current PiS leader and candidate for reelection, Andrzej Duda, by two years, but Kaczynski, considered the most powerful politician in Poland, preferred to continue ahead with some elections that, according to the polls, give the victory to his candidate in the first round. The deputies related to Gowin, supporters of postponing the appointment with the ballot boxes, complete the absolute majority of the PiS in Congress (18 of 235 in a lower house of 460), so its approval was not guaranteed. In April, the vote-by-mail law was rejected in a first attempt and passed by surprise just a few hours later, when the PiS, after calling its own ranks, presented a similar project and forced a new vote. Gowin, meanwhile, resigned from his position in the Government.

In the last month, the voices that questioned the legality of the elections had multiplied. Within the country, opposition, former prime ministers and former presidents had called for a boycott. This Wednesday, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, discussed with her Executive in Brussels “the importance of free and fair presidential elections in Poland” in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, which has left more of 14,700 infections and 733 deaths in the country.

