FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 photo, Polish President Andrzej Duda campaigns for his reelection in Warsaw. (AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW (AP) – Polish President Andrzej Duda accused the LGBT movement on Saturday of promoting a more damaging point of view than communism and said he agreed with another conservative politician who said that « LGBT are not people, it is an ideology. »

Duda made remarks in the small southwestern town of Brzeg as part of his reelection campaign. Poland, a predominantly Catholic country, lived more than 40 years under communist governments.

Gay rights have emerged as a major campaign issue in the presidential election and as the race grows tighter between Duda, backed by the conservative nationalist ruling party, and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who has asked for tolerance towards gays and lesbians.

Duda, 48, told supporters that his parents’ generation did not fight to get rid of communism and now accept « an ideology » that he says « is even more destructive to human beings. »

The president said that during the communist era, regimes assured their survival by indoctrinating the younger generation.

« That was Bolshevism. It was the ideologization of children, « he said. » Today, there are also attempts to force an ideology on us and our children, but different. It is totally new, but it is also neo-Bolshevism. «

This week, Duda signed a statement drafted for the stated purpose of helping families that included text on « protecting children from LGBT ideology » with a « ban on the spread of LGBT ideology in public institutions. »

Many conservative politicians in Poland say they are not against gay or lesbian individuals, but insist that they oppose the goals of a civil rights movement that they claim is imported from abroad and threatens to sexualize young people.