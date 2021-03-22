Polish poet Adam Zagajewski, 2017 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature, dies

Polish poet, novelist and essayist Adam zagajewski He died this Sunday at the age of 75, as reported on social networks by the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

He was one of the most famous contemporary Polish poets, assigned to the so-called Generation of 68 or the New Wave, made up of authors determined to commit themselves politically in their works, such as Kornhauser, Kipska, Krynicki or Baranczak. In 2017 he also received the award with the Princess of Asturias Award for Letters.

Zagajewski created two of the main mottos of this group: Powiedz prawde (Tell the truth) and Mow wprost (Speak clearly). Exiled in Germany, Paris and the USA successively, in 2002 he returned to Krakow.

Felipe VI, along with Queen Letizia, greeting Polish writer Adam Zagajewski (r), 2017 Princess of Asturias Award for Letters. Chema Moya / .

He was also co-editor of the literary magazine Zeszyty literackie, which is published in Paris, and he has been a professor at the University of Houston and the University of Chicago. In the 1970s he joined the group of dissidents from Krakow, Teraz (Now). In 1972 he published his first collection of poems, Komunikat, which was followed by the novel Zimno sky (Hot and cold). He also spread his ideas in the clandestine magazine Zapis, one of the main means of the Polish democratic opposition.

Posted after Sklepy miesne (Butchers) and, pfollowed by the communist regime, went into exile in Paris in 1982, and published the novel Cienka kreska (Stroke) and the collection of poems List. Oda do wielosci (Letter. Ode to plurality). In your next essay, Solidarnosc i samotnosc, 1986 (Solidaridad y soledad, 2010), Zagajewski presented his thesis on the political commitment of writers. In 1988 he traveled to the United States, where he worked as a visiting professor at the Creative Writing Program

from the University of Houston. With the collection of poems Plotno (1990) he evolved towards poetic contemplation, far from the combativeness of his early works.

Some later works of his are the rehearsal Dwa miasta, 1991 (Two cities, 2006), the poetry books Ognistic ziemia (Tierra de Fuego, 2004), Trzej aniolowie, 1998 (Three Angels), Pragnienie, 1999 (Wish, 2005), Anteny, 2005 (Antenas, 2007), Niewidzialna reka, 2009 (Invisible Hand, 2012), described as “a wonder”, the memoir W cudzym pieknie, 1998 (In the beauty of others, 2003) and the collection of essays Obrona zarliwosci, 2002 (In defense of fervor, 2005).