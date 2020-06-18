Video

Colorado Governor Jared Polis reacted to the Supreme Court decision to reject the DACA program and was pleased by the thousands of dreamers in the state.

“Here in Colorado, we are aware that our immigrants make the state and the entire country stronger and a better place. They culturally enrich all our communities, « said Polis in an official statement sent to the media.

The United States Supreme Court made the final decision this Thursday, so the program that protects undocumented youths who came to the country as minors will continue to be in force.

Polis added about this victory of thousands of immigrants “I am very happy that thousands of dreamers in Colorado will not have to be forced to live in fear any longer and for this I applaud the correct decision made by the Supreme Court. It is a historic moment for our country and now is the time for the federal government to work together with both parties to make a fair immigration reform. ”

On his official Facebook account, in Spanish, Polis also celebrated what happened. « A great victory for our dreamers! Today, the Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s request and announced that he cannot end the DACA program. Our dreamers are here to stay! And we will continue to support them until we have immigration reform. » .

