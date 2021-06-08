Policy would limit investments in second copper producer

(Bloomberg) – There are signs that Peru’s likely next president will be less of an enemy to mining than previously feared. But until the political environment clears, don’t expect the second copper supplier to receive major new investment.

With more than 95% of the votes counted, the leftist Pedro Castillo has a slight advantage in the presidential race. Early in his campaign, the former school teacher spooked investors with threats of nationalization, before moving on to a tax reform proposal to address inequalities.

There are reasons to hope that drastic measures will not be applied in industries such as mining: a fragmented congress includes pro-market factions, while Peru has a history of candidates moderating their actions once they come to power. Still, political risk will keep miners wary at a time when the copper market, in particular, expects Peru to help meet growing demand in an electrified world.

“Until there is greater certainty about the political situation and the implications for the mining industry, we do not expect to see many long-term projects approved for development by mining companies,” said Colin Hamilton, managing director of research at BMO Capital Markets commodities, in a note to clients.

Based on recent comments from his team, it seems unlikely that Castillo will attempt to expropriate mines. This week he tried to calm the markets, saying he will pay off the country’s debt and maintain the independence of the central bank.

But even a tax reform could erode the profitability of future mining investments, jeopardizing the key expansions the market needs to solve supply shortages. He proposed a new income tax and royalties based on sales and promised to renegotiate fiscal stability contracts with large companies.

Added to the uncertainty surrounding Castillo’s policies are the prospects of a contested election. Her opponent, market favorite Keiko Fujimori, said the rival party has been “distorting or delaying” the election results. He did not provide evidence to support his claim, but he promised to do so.

Too important

However, the Peruvian mining industry is very important to let it fail. Besides copper, the country is a major supplier of zinc and silver. Mining accounts for at least 11% of gross domestic product and 15% of total tax revenue, according to Eileen Gavin, principal analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

“The State is not in a position to manage the sector by itself, nor to go to an international arbitration for breach of contract with the main world companies,” said Gavin.

Castillo’s slim lead could also make it difficult for him to govern, as he has less influence in Congress to push his plans forward.

“It’s one thing to talk about it and another is to see the legal and judicial mechanics of all these issues,” BTG Pactual analyst César Pérez-Novoa said in a telephone interview. “This is not a short-term event.”

Original Note: Politics Set to Keep a Lid on Investments in No. 2 Copper Nation

