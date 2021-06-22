Policy hinders bond curve flattening: Chile Fixed Income

(Bloomberg) – When the Central Bank of Chile slipped that it would soon start a cycle of rate hikes, the peso-chamber swap curve quickly internalized the announcement. However, in the case of Treasury bonds denominated in pesos, local politics and pension fund withdrawals are delaying the flattening of the curve.

The swaps now discount that Chile’s monetary policy rate will stand at 1% in three months and 1.75% in six months, compared to 0.75% and 1%, respectively, before the announcement. This is the biggest change in expectations in more than a year.

The long end of the nominal curve faces upward pressure from local risks, making the flattening effect less dramatic, said BBVA strategist Mario Castro. “The bond curve (in pesos) is more clearly picking up the political and fiscal risk, and it is possible that its flattening will continue to be less than that of the chamber curve,” he said.

The Chilean peso bond curve had been steepening since the pandemic began in March 2020, and the pace accelerated with withdrawals from local pension funds. However, increased growth and inflation projections by the central bank this month and hawkish comments have pushed up shorter yields.

As the economic recovery picks up speed, political risk remains high with the writing of a new Constitution, and a Communist candidate leading some polls ahead of the November presidential elections. More bills on new pension withdrawals were introduced in Congress, although political support for these initiatives has so far waned.

The delay shown by the flattening of the bond curve is mainly due to liquidity frictions in the local market, affected by withdrawals of pension funds and redemptions of mutual funds, said Rodrigo Barros, portfolio manager for Latin American debt at Credicorp Capital . “The swap curve has priced the central bank’s hawkish tone much better in the latest monetary policy report,” he added.

Swaps are also more traded by foreign investors and are less affected by these liquidity frictions in the local market, Barros said.

The flattening trend will continue for some time, according to BBVA’s Castro. “In previous cycles, the flattening effect has lasted the entire period of rate hikes,” he said.

Last week, the Treasury sold some US $ 800 million in 9-month peso bills, with a yield of 0.84%. The Finance Ministry also announced that next month’s quarterly public finance report will include an update of its bond issuance plans for 2021.

On the corporate front, the Chilean pork producer Coexca plans to carry out a sale of bonds indexed to the IPC of up to 1 million UF (US $ 42 million) with maturity in 10 and 30 years, while the highway operator Vespucio Norte offered a bond swap, in addition to preparing issues for 4.2 million UF by 2032.

CALENDAR

In Chile:

Jun. 23: Minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank. 24: PPI May

International

USA.:

Jun 22: Existing Home Sales May Jun. 23: Current account balance 1QJun. 23: Markit Manufacturing PMI June Jun. 23: PMI services by markit JuneJun. 23: PMI composite of markit JuneJun. May 23: New Home Sales Jun. 24: Wholesale Inventories MayJun. 24: Durable Goods Orders MayJun. 24: GDP 1QJun. 24: Personal consumption 1QJun. 25: Personal Income MayJun. 25: Personal Spending MayJun. 25: U. of Michigan Trust China: Jun. 26: Industrial earnings in May

Eurozone:

Jun. 23: Markit Manufacturing PMI June. June 23: PMI services markit Jun. 23: markit June composite PMI

RECENT NEWS:

Autopista Vespucio Norte plans to issue 4.2m UF in Chile Chile experiences greater change in rate outlook in one year Operator Autopista Vespucio Norte offers bond swap in Chile Treasury Chile places CLP590,000m in 9-month bills at 0.84% ​​Chilean Congress approves holiday Day Now it is up to the mining companies in debate on Chilean royalty Left center in Chile agrees sole presidential candidacy Chile will ease most limits virus August-September: CapEconBofA raises projection for growth in Chile in 2021 from 5.9% to 7.4% Chile will update its debt issuance plan in July: HaciendaChile urges young people to mix vaccines AstraZeneca and PfizerCoexca registers bonds for 1m UF in Chile, according to ICR

