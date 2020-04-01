The police in Andorra, in Spain, keep the children entertained during the running of the bulls performing Baby Shark

By: Web Writing

We already know that the situation is complicated, and we understand that it is going to be long. The impacts on the economy will be large and lasting, and both physical and mental health are at risk.

All as long as people remain in quarantine and do not risk getting COVID-19, police gave a show on the street: they danced the “Baby shark“

The events occurred in Andorra, a small independent principality located between France and Spain in the mountains of the Pyrenees.

This choreography by the uniformed was captured on video and shared on platforms such as YouTube, where it quickly went viral, becoming a trend on the internet.

Using patrol loudspeakers, the troops amplify children’s success. “Baby shark“and dance through the empty streets of the small European nation.