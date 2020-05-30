Kellie Chauvin, wife of the police officer accused in the death of George Floyd Mike Freeman, requested the dissolution of the marriage, according to a communication from her lawyer Kellie Chauvin sent to NBC.

The police officer at the center of the controversy over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was arrested this Friday, according to local authorities. Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said Derek Chauvin is being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The other three officers involved in the arrest are not in custody and are still under investigation. Freeman says he anticipates there would be charges.

Kellie Chauvin’s attorney, the wife of the accused police officer, sent this statement to NBC:

“This afternoon, I spoke to Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by the death of Mr. Floyd and her greatest sympathy goes to her family, her loved ones and all those who are suffering from this tragedy. She has requested the dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin. Although Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her older parents and her extended family have security and privacy during this difficult time. ”According to the lawyer.

NBC News revealed that the officer charged with resting his knee on the neck of an unarmed black man, who later died in Minneapolis, has a history of previous complaints related to his conduct. The death of George Floyd, 44, has triggered a wave of protests in which racism and police brutality have been at the center of the claims.

According to an investigation by Erik Ortiz and Donna Mendell, which can be found here, Officer Derek Chauvin was part of the local police force for 19 years, and his complaint reflects 12 complaints that did not lead to disciplinary action.

Chauvin, who also received recognition for his courage at work, opened fire in the past during an encounter with a suspect, according to the record. He was also involved in litigation for alleged violation of a prisoner’s fundamental rights and other cases of alleged excessive use of force.

NBC News spoke to Mylan Masson, a former Minneapolis Park police officer, who said a dozen reports “are slightly above normal” but clarified that anyone can initiate a complaint against a police officer, whether it is valid or not, and that those who They deal with street work they usually get more. Likewise, he added that this information is undoubtedly something that would be taken into account in the analysis that any legal process implies.

There is currently an ongoing investigation into the incident, which includes the FBI, while Chavin and other officers were removed from the police force. Chavin is assisted by attorney Tom Kelly, who declined to issue a statement to NBC News.

The Minneapolis Police Union, which represents more than 800 officers, urged Tuesday not to jump to conclusions about what happened until all video records of the incident are reviewed and the official autopsy report of the incident is available. George Floyd.