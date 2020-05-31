Instagram Police wife accused of murdering George Floyd files for divorce | Instagram TMZ

Police wife accused of murdering George Floyd files for divorce. After several Police arrested and murdered an African American man on May 25, letters have been taken in the matter and heads have begun to roll, in addition to the fact that the wife of one of those involved has left him alone.

Dereck Chauvin, Minnesota police must face charges for the involuntary murder of George Floyd and also a divorce process, after his wife’s lawyer said that the woman is devastated and wants to start the separation process, this through a statement cited by CBS.

After 10 years of marriage the woman by name Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce after learning that her husband had been accused of the death of the African-American man, pressing for 8 minutes with his knee against his neck, and despite the fact that the man claimed that he could not breathe.

The woman, through her lawyer, the woman and former miss Minnesota, Stated that he has already sent his condolences to the George Floyd’s family and that she hopes her family and children can have security and privacy as they go through this complicated and painful process.

He also emphasized that his children are not the product of his marriage to Derek Chauvin, so she hopes that no retaliation will be taken against her or her family. The divorce petition was filed shortly before the arrest of the 44 year old police in Minneapolis.

At present Derek Chauvin, faces a third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charge and he and three other police officers involved in the arrest were fired. In addition to that the event has caused outrage and people have taken to the streets to carry out multiple demonstrations that have even ended in looting.

