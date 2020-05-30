The police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd receives bad news from his wife. After offering condolences for the death of George Floyd, the policeman’s wife has filed for divorce. Lawyers for the wife of the police officer involved in the murder of George Floyd confirmed the divorce.

“Tonight, I spoke to Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by the death of mr. Floyd and her greatest sympathy is with his family, with his loved ones and with all those who are suffering from this tragedy. She has requested the dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin, ”announced Kellie Chauvin’s attorneys.

“While Ms. Chauvin does not have children with her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elderly parents and her entire family have security and privacy during this difficult time, ”they added.

Dereck Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for several minutes while arresting him on Monday. George Floyd stopped responding during the arrest and was later pronounced dead.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” George Floyd can be heard saying in a video recorded during his detention. “Don’t kill me,” he pleaded as the policeman continued to pin his knee against the victim’s neck.

“Relax,” replied the police.

Dereck Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced at a press conference on Friday afternoon. Dereck Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest were fired Tuesday.

“This is by far (the) fastest time we’ve charged a police officer,” Freeman said.

George Floyd’s family then released a statement, calling for more serious charges against Police Chauvin.

“The arrest of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the brutal murder of George Floyd is a welcome, but delayed, step on the road to justice. We were expecting a first-degree murder charge. We want a first-degree murder charge, ”the family said through their attorney, Ben Crump.

“And we want to see the other officers arrested,” the statement added. “We ask the authorities to review these charges to reflect the true guilt of this officer. The pain that the black community feels for this murder and what it reflects on the treatment of black people in the United States is raw and is spreading on the streets of the United States, ”the statement said.

States Turn to National Guard Over George Floyd Homicide Riots

The Georgia governor declared a state of emergency early Saturday to mobilize the state National Guard, while Atlanta and other cities in the country registered violent protests for the death of George Floyd after an agent immobilized him on the floor pressing his knee over his neck while being detained in Minnesota.