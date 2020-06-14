Derek Chauvin was charged with second degree murder, so he is now in prison but that does not stop him from obtaining benefits

Azteca News –

The situation of the police officers involved in the murder of the African American George Floyd continues to cause controversy, as it was now said that one of them could obtain Benefits of retirement still being in prison.

The ex-officer Derek Chauvin He was in charge of placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, while the citizen told him that he couldn’t breathe; He mocked and made no attempt to remove himself, which caused his death.

Because of this, he was removed from office and charged with second degree murder; recently it was said that you could get out of prison if he paid a million dollar amount as bail.

However, its Benefits They did not end at this point, as it was also said that despite being imprisoned, he can enjoy his pension partially financed by taxpayers, as indicated by some Minnesota laws.

According to the association of Retirement of Minnesota Public Employees, former police officer Chauvin, 44, may be a candidate to process his pension as soon as he turns 50.

Neither our Board nor our staff has the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke the Benefits

There are some state laws that point to loss of pensions for employees who have been convicted of serious crimes, but the city of Minnesota is the exception this time.