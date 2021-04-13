Police who killed Daunte Wright mistook a taser for a gun

15 minutes. The death of African American Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis, Minnesota, was “accidental” after an agent mistook a “taser” for his pistol, Police Chief Tim Ganno said Monday.

According to Ganno, the White Police who shot Wright wanted to use a stun gun known as a “Taser” to immobilize him, but got confused and fired with their firearm.

“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright,” said Ganno, who heads the Brooklyn Center Police Department, a residential city of 30,000 northwest of Minneapolis, where the incident occurred.

At the press conference, a video of the event was shown in which it is seen how three agents approach Wright’s vehicle, one of them tries to handcuff him, but Wright resists, starts a struggle and, then, the police pull out his gun and yells as a warning: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

A shot is heard and then the agent exclaims in surprise and says: “I have shot him.”

The policemen stopped the vehicle because it did not have some papers in order and asked Wright for identification. At that moment they realized that he had an outstanding arrest warrant, so they tried to arrest him. It was then that the man tried to get back into the vehicle and was hit by a bullet.

Wright’s death sparked loud protests last night. Some protesters threw rocks and other objects at the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

To disperse the protesters, the police used tear gas and rubber bullets, while the authorities decreed a curfew.