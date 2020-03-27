Problems with the law continue to undermine the career of Jon Jones.

Yesterday it emerged that the still Semi-Complete champion of the UFC He had been arrested early Thursday morning in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for drunk driving and negligent use of a firearm. Those were two of the four charges for which he was detained.

Thanks to MMA Junkie we have the video of the moment Jones is confronting the officers who arrested him.

In the same, the 32-year-old fighter is seen failing the breathalyzer test and mentioning that he left despite the quarantine order in the city since he felt a “crazy need” to go out driving and talk to homeless people.

For its part, the UFC announced that it is collecting information of what happened to determine how to proceed.

If the organization does determine Jones’s guilt in the matter, it is quite likely that he will be stripped of the 205-pound belt again.