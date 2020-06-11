Two days after IBM announced that it is leaving the facial recognition business because, among other arguments, “technology should not promote discrimination or racial injustice,” Amazon announces implementation of a one-year moratorium on police use of its technology.

Rekognition, Amazon’s facial recognition technology, cannot be used by departments and law enforcement for a year to give time to strictly legislate on the use of these solutions of vigilance.

Amazon facial recognition had been questioned by studies and experts in the past demanding measures such as the one now adopted.

“We have argued that Governments should establish stricter rules to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in the last days, the Congress [de los Estados Unidos] He seems ready to take on this challenge, “they assured in the brief statement in which they announced the decision.

Rekognition, Amazon’s disputed and questioned facial recognition

Back in May 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union claimed that Amazon had officially entered the surveillance business with a facial recognition system that he described as “powerful and dangerous”. Detractors of the system argued that this technology could easily be used “to violate liberties and civil rights.”

Beyond a general study on the biases, questions and complaints of this type of technology, a 2019 study on Rekognition indicated that the system was experiencing difficulties in identifying the gender of darker-skinned people. Furthermore, he frequently confused darker-skinned women with men. With lighter skinned people, however, he hardly experienced any mistakes.

Amazon contested the study, as they recall in The Verge, but the authors reaffirmed. Porco later, a dozen artificial intelligence researchers published an open letter in which They pointed out that this facial recognition system was defective and should not be used by the police.. “We call on Amazon to stop selling Rekognition to law enforcement as legislation and safeguards to prevent misuse are not in force,” they said in the letter published in March last year.

The decision now made by Amazon, only justified by the company from the perspective of the legislative interest in regulating the use of technology, will not apply to organizations dedicated to rescuing victims of human trafficking and searching for missing children.

