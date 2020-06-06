15 minutes. Racial protests over the murder of George Floyd, which continue to shake the United States, have also opened the debate on police tactics as the protests emerge.

In Minneapolis, the epicenter of protests, four councilors have proposed dismantle the Police Department, responsible for Floyd’s death.

“We’re going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not going to stick it again, we’re going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety“said Council Member Jeremiah Ellison.

In cities like Los Angeles and New York, major budget cuts have already been announced for their powerful local Police. On the other hand, in cities cities like Denver and Portland they cut their juicy security contracts with police departments.

Precisely, US President Donald Trump accused the Democratic opposition and his virtual candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, of wanting to cut the funds for the security forces.

Riot units

The 57 members of the Buffalo Police riot unit in upstate New York resigned after two of their colleagues were suspended without pay for pushing an elderly man to the ground during anti-racism protests.

The action of two riot officers was videotaped and went viral on social media, causing great outrage. It even sparked an investigation by the county attorney’s office, but its union leaders said only “they were following orders”.

In Philadelphia, authorities charged assault charges against a high-ranking police officer who struck an protester on the head with an iron bar during a charge against a peaceful protest.

In New York, the Police have received 633 complaints in the past week. And, in Florida, two officers were arrested and charged with assault during an arrest.

Trump believes the economy will end racism

The president considered that economic growth will end racial tensions in the United States. Furthermore, he did not allude to any change or initiative to remedy the country’s structural inequalities or the problem of police violence against the black population.

“That is my plan. We are going to have the strongest economy in the world”He limited himself to saying when asked how he intended to end systemic racism in the country.

Despite Trump’s celebratory tone, unemployment data for African-Americans in May was worse than in April. It even rose to 16.8%, the highest since 1984, according to the report published this Friday by the Labor Department.

An African-American journalist, Yamiche Alcindor, asked Trump during the act how an unemployment rate that has risen in the case of blacks can consider a victory for Floyd and the rest of the Americans. The President, faced with the controversial mystery, replied: “You are what there is not.”

Protests in Washington

As Washington prepares a massive demonstration for Saturday, this Friday it woke up adorned with a mural of yellow letters painted on the asphalt with the slogan “Black Lives Matter” (“Black lives matter”).

The letters occupy two blocks in front of Laffayete Square, where police forces gassed a peaceful protest Monday so Trump could have his picture taken at a nearby church.

Additionally, Mayor of Washington D.C., Democrat Muriel Bowser, ordered that part of 16th Street in front of the White House be renamed “Black Lives Matter”. However, this fact was branded as “opportunistic”.