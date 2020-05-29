15 minutes. Thousands of people participated this Thursday in the third consecutive night of protests in Minneapolis (USA) over the death at the hands of the police of the African-American George Floyd, mobilizations that led to the burning of a police station, riots and looting.

During the day, the protests spread not only in Minneapolis but also in neighboring Saint Paul, known as “Twin Cities”.

The protests escalated following the announcement of Hennepin County Prosecutor – with jurisdiction over Minneapolis – Mike Freeman, who said he has no intention, at this time, of charging charges or arresting the agent responsible for Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin.

“There is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge. We need to weigh all those tests to arrive at a coherent decision, and we are doing the best we can, “Freeman told the media.

It was of little use for Minneapolis Police Commander Medaria Arradondo, who fired Chauvin and three other officers, to apologize to Floyd’s family.

For his part, the Minnesota governor, Democrat Tim Walz, activated the National Guard, which deployed 500 soldiers throughout the city. It is the first time in 34 years that Minnesota activates the National Guard due to protests.

With the fall of the day, looting and fires proliferated throughout the city. Thousands of protesters gathered around the Minneapolis Third Precinct Police station. The building became a symbol of the protest for Floyd’s death, according to reports from the local newspaper Star Tribune.

Burned out police station

At one point, protesters managed to set fire to the police station. It burned in flames at the celebration of many, who even launched fireworks.

In a message on Twitter, the Minneapolis Mayor’s Office asked protesters to withdraw from the area in case “the building explodes,” inside which there would be explosive material.

The National Guard, for its part, announced in a series of tweets to be ready to act.

We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls. – MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

Floyd, 40, passed away last Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos recorded by passers-by, Chauvin appears with his knee on his neck for minutes.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please,” Floyd is heard, as the man is dying.

Floyd’s “can’t breathe” has become precisely the cry of protest that once again highlights police violence against African-Americans in the United States.