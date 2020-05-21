Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlán municipal police officers fired firearms during a struggle with men and women. On site were also minors.

The rampage occurred yesterday morning outside a house located in the 12 de Mayo neighborhood.

Through a video that was uploaded to social networks, a group of police officers with their faces covered with hoods and helmets are seen arriving at a house and trying to arrest a man, allegedly involved in the robbery of a convenience store .

Women and men intervene to prevent them from taking the subject, and after complaints and rides, the bullets are heard

The alleged theft suspect is held to the door of a house so as not to be taken to the patrol, while the rest of the civilians continue to face the uniformed.

During the incident, the woman who is recording is heard to question the officers’ actions and emphasize that they are committing an abuse of power. “They are hitting people because we are recording them, they are becoming very aggressive. The patrol number is 3858, ”he says as the police grapple with the individual and try to get him to the unit.

In the images, it is observed when one of the uniformed men wields his short firearm and raises his right arm to shoot.

At least five detonations and the screams of terror of women and children are heard.

“They are detonating the gun and there are children crying. They detonated the gun and that’s not right, they have nothing to do with it. They are also beating a woman who was filming the lawsuit between civilians and police.

In a brief press bulletin of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, the director of the Municipal Police, Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola, made reference to the police intervention for the arrest of a man in the 12 de Mayo neighborhood, indicated to participate in the robbery of a convenience store, where a group of citizens obstructed the actions of the agents, and on the contrary, made a statement on social networks of alleged police abuse.

Alfaro Gaxiola reiterated that the preventive elements carry out their work in strict adherence to the Human Rights of the citizens and attend to the complaints that are presented for conduct typified as a crime.

