Police shoot another black girl to death in Ohio, just as Floyd’s conviction was known

Around the same time that the jury’s verdict on the George Floyd case was released, another case of police violence against black citizens has rocked the United States. This time the case is more painful if possible, because what has happened in the city of Columbus, Ohio, is that a police officer has shot and killed a girl of only 15 years old, in the middle of a skirmish in which the minor, apparently, he was trying to stab another woman.

The case has already sparked protests and a group of protesters gathered last night in front of the Ohio Capitol headquarters. According to the mayor of Columbus, Andrew Ginther, at the moment all the details are not known, although “there are images of the incident” recorded with the camera that the agent wore in the uniform, so they are being reviewed.

In fact, at the press conference on the case, the authorities have shown the chilling recording of the body camera, in which you can see the moment in which the agent shoots the minor.

Chaotic crime scene

The Police have reported that the events occurred this Tuesday, when they received a report of an attempted stabbing in the south of the city at around 4.30 p.m. (local time, six hours more in mainland Spain).

Upon arriving at the crime scene, in a sequence recorded by his camera, the agent encountered a chaotic skirmish between a dozen people arguing and fighting in the garden of a home. In the center, two women faced each other, one of them, the teenager, armed with what appeared to be a knife.

The agent drew his pistol and gave the order for the assaults to stop. At that moment, the teenager charged the other woman, 21, who fell from is …

