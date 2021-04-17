Police shoot a soccer player in the middle of the game in Brazil (VIDEO)

In Brazil, a group of police officers intervened in a fight between the Aquidauanense and Águia Negra players and one of the officials shot a player in the leg.

A video began to circulate on social networks where, after a detonation, the player Rafael Xavier, from Águia Negra, is seen falling to the ground holding his leg.

The fight would have started an expulsion and after starting the fight in the field, the fight moved to the bench, where the whole problem happened.

The player was not injured but underwent a review and will appear before the law to clarify the unfortunate situation.

