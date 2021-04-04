Police Searching for Woman Missing From Popular Miami Tourist Area Since Last Week – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since last week after she was last seen in a popular tourist area of ​​the city.

Authorities issued a missing person notice for Angela Morrisey, 23, last seen March 28 at Bayside Market Place. Police did not clarify whether Morrisey is a Miami resident or a tourist visiting South Florida.

Morrisey is 5’5 ”tall and 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black shirt with a white design on the front, black shorts, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300.